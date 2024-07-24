Fields could be shut for remainder of the season after wild weekend weather

Several fields may be closed for the remainder of the winter sport season after games were cancelled last week due to poor conditions.
With seven rounds still to play in the Football Wagga season, there is concern that some fields at Rawlings Park will be unusable moving forward.
Multiple games, including the men's first grade game between Lake Albert and South Wagga, were cancelled last weekend due to player safety concerns.
Fields two and four are the worst for wear.
But with soccer fields across the region not currently in use, operations manager Adam Raine said every game will still be played.
Football Wagga will conduct a field inspection later this week at Rawlings Park to determine where this round's games will be played.
"Probably not at Rawlings, but we do have enough fields throughout the rest of town to just move them," Raine said.
"We're expecting more rain Thursday, but you never know things change, so we're going to make a decision then and if we have to move them then we can move them, we've got Kessler, Henwood Park, Duke of Kent with two fields this year, and also Junee."
Raine said that moving games to alternate venues is an easy solution when player safety is concerned.
The league bye over the school holidays has also helped in giving the fields a break.
They'll also look to out of town venues if required.
"We've been pretty lucky this year, it's been raining early in the week and having time to settle and dry out before the weekend, so we did well to get here," he said
"One of the fields is not up to scratch and might not be for the rest of the season, it just hasn't weathered well.
"The goal mouths are quite chewed up, field two is starting to get chewed up in the centre of the field, so we've moved the games away from there for the last few weeks.
"We're mainly concerned with player safety and then when it comes to finals, we've got seven rounds to go, so it's about making sure we've got our fields for later on in the season.
"Out of town we have quite a few teams that have weathered better than Rawlings Park so we have them as well and can move games to other people's towns."
Last week's cancelled games will be rescheduled by the clubs in collaboration with the local referee branch.
The first rounds of the school's Shippard and Creed Shield competitions were moved from Rawlings Park on Wednesday due to conditions.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.