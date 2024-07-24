'It's a great feeling': Wagga Heat break near year-long win drought

A near year-long wait for a win was finally broken for Wagga Heat as they secured a 22-point victory at home against Springwood.
It's been a trying season for the Heat and the one-year anniversary from their last win in the Waratah League on July 30 2023 had been rapidly approaching.
However, they were able to string together their best performance of the season on Sunday to take a 92-70 win against the Scorchers.
Heat coach Zac Maloney was delighted with the performance from his side and he was glad they were able to nab that elusive victory.
"It's a great feeling to finally get the monkey off the back," Maloney said.
"I'd be lying if I said that the pressure hadn't been building the last few weeks, not only for myself but amongst the group as well.
"We've been building really well over the last month and a half since our big road stint, we've been heading in the right direction.
"It was just a matter of time and we were running out of opportunities, but we were fortunate enough to get under one under the belt."
The Heat have shown plenty of promise at different stages of the year, however Maloney believed it was finally getting a four-quarter performance that proved the difference against Springwood.
"The big thing would probably be our consistency," he said.
"We've shown all season that we can mix it with any team in the league, on Saturday night against Blacktown they got out to a very early start in the first quarter.
"We managed to wrangle that back in and get the game close at halftime, then in the second half we just didn't show up.
"We went away from what we were doing that was working and that's probably been our catalyst all year, that ability to be consistent throughout four quarters.
"On Sunday we were able to do that for three and a half, after Saturday night's game we spoke in the rooms after the game and agreed collectively that a lot of the team all choose the same night to have a pretty off-night.
"I even said to the boys, that means we are all going to choose tomorrow as the right time to have a on game and we did.
"We had contributions from nearly everyone that stepped on the court and a few guys had some of their best games for us.
"It just seemed like a lot of people were on as a lot of people were hitting shots, we had a little lull in the second quarter.
"But the rest of the game we remained consistent, stuck to our game plan and we executed well."
Angus Lourey had a strong game and finished with 31 points in the win, while Maloney (17 points), Jacob Edwards (17 points) and Ethan Drum (14 points) all had solid contributions.
