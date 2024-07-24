One confirmed dead as two cars, truck loaded with 500 sheep crash

A person has died and Riverina thoroughfare has been closed after fatal collision involving two cars and a truck carrying 500 sheep.
Emergency services were called to a crash about 10.50am on Wednesday, July 24, between two cars and a truck along Burley Griffin Way, Murrumburrah, 70km east of Yass.
The driver of one of the cars died before the arrival of emergency services, and is yet to be identified.
A 64-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, and the 28-year-old male truck driver were uninjured.
Both men have been taken to Harden Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police said at the time of the crash the truck was carrying about 500 sheep which were not injured in the crash.
Local Land Services are assisting with the welfare and removal of the sheep.
Officers from The Hume Police District have established a crime scene are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
Burley Griffin Way between Murrumburrah and Wallendbeen is expected to remain closed for some hours, with diversions in place, however motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Motorists are advised to monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
