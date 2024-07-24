Wagga hospital services, patients shouldn't be impacted by nurses' rally

Plans are in place to ensure nurses' industrial action will have minimal impact on patients and services at Wagga hospital, however, the action may be in vain as the state is limited by what it can pay.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) are demanding a 15 per cent increase in pay in a year, while the government has offered 10.5 per cent over three years.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the government was offering a 40 per cent increase in pay than the previous government.
"We've done that in good faith," he said.
"They've got every right to demonstrate and say to the NSW government that they want more, but we want to sit down and negotiate an outcome.
"Obviously we're limited by what we can pay and if there's a 16 per cent demand from the Nurses Association in the first year, quite quickly after that, teachers and firefighters and police officers and corrections officers and crown employees will be demanding the same."
A Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) spokesperson the government released its Fair Pay and Bargaining Policy 2023, replacing the previous wages policy, in December.
"The new policy enables public sector employees and unions to effectively engage with government agencies through a cooperative approach to bargaining," they said.
"NSW Health is committed to working with the Nurses and Midwives Association on an award which is in the best interests of both our nurses and midwives and the people of NSW."
A NSW Government spokesperson said the negotiations with the NSWNMA were still in early stages, with eight negotiation meetings held since a log of claims was served in May 2024.
"Since taking office, the NSW Government has invested heavily in the health workforce including major priorities identified by the union and workforce," they said.
"Last year the NSW Government abolished the wages cap and delivered the largest pay rise for nurses and midwives in over a decade, with the majority of NSWNMA members voting to accept this 4.5 per cent wages offer."
The spokesperson said other workforce priorities delivered by the government included $572 million to provide permanent funding for the jobs of 1,112 nurses and midwives, the commencement of major staffing reform and $121.9 million for Health Study Subsidies.
"The number of nurses has increased by over 2,000 FTE since taking office (to a total of over 56,000 FTE) and the retention rate has improved by 1 percentage point to 93.5%," they said.
Members of NSWNMA at Wagga Base Hospital will hold an own time rally on Thursday, July 25 at 12pm.
Across the MLHD, there will also be rallies held at Leeton, Griffith and Albury.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.