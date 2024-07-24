'He seems to be the perfect fit': Bulldogs make coaching call for next year

Turvey Park have made an exciting appointment as they welcome Dylan Morton onboard as their senior coach for the next two years.
Morton steps into the role after having held assistant coaching positions over the last two seasons with Wagga Tigers and East Wagga-Kooringal.
He will take over the reins at the kennel at the end of the season from caretaker coach Chris Jackson who stepped into the role following the departure of Cal Dooley.
It's a huge get for the Bulldogs and Turvey Park president Simone Harmer was thrilled to have Morton onboard.
"Yes, we're very excited," Harmer said.
"He seems really professional, he's just a mature guy and it's really exciting."
The Bulldogs have been on the look out for a new senior coach following the sudden departure of Dooley just over a month ago and Harmer revealed they were very keen to continue down the path of having a playing coach.
"We've had a few queries out for a while now," she said.
"We wanted to continue down the on-field leader path because we've had a coach that's been on the sidelines.
"That was still the direction that the club wanted to go in so we've had some irons on the fire and a few queries out there.
"We just sent a message out to him and initially he came back and wasn't interested, then after a week or so he came back and said he's happy to sit down for a chat.
"We had an interview process with the recruiting committee and he was just so professional and so excited.
"He seems to be the perfect fit for the club."
Morton has long been regarded as one of the top talents in the Riverina and he has continued that run of form this season in the Farrer League with the Hawks.
He is also a two-time premiership player at the Tigers and had a three-year stint in Adelaide which included two seasons at SANFL level with Glenelg and Central District.
With a young emerging group currently at the Bulldogs, Harmer said it was great to add a player of Morton's quality to their side.
"Not only is he going to be a great coach by the look of it for his first time," she said.
"But anybody who's played against him or with him know's what a great player he is as well.
"It's very exciting for everybody at the club."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.