'He seems to be the perfect fit': Bulldogs make coaching call for next year

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 24 2024 - 12:48pm, first published 12:36pm
Dylan Morton has signed on at Turvey Park as senior coach for the next two seasons. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs
Turvey Park have made an exciting appointment as they welcome Dylan Morton onboard as their senior coach for the next two years.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

