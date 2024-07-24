Selection headaches looming for Barrett as two key Hawks near a return

East Wagga-Kooringal will welcome back key defender Max Tiernan for Saturday's clash against arch-rivals North Wagga.
The Hawks will be chasing an eighth straight victory and also be looking to get one back over North Wagga when they host them at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
North Wagga caused one of the shocks of the season earlier this year when upsetting the Hawks by 22 points.
But the Hawks shape as much more formidable opponents this time around, having not lost since that day earlier in the year.
EWK's injury list continues to shorten with Tiernan to return to face the Saints this week. He injured his shoulder in the win over Charles Sturt University last month.
EWK coach Jake Barrett admitted Tiernan's return will put further pressure on spots at the Hawks.
"It's going to be tough. He'll definitely go down back," Barrett said.
"It's just going to give us options. It's not something we've fully discussed yet, if that scenario happens.
"It just depends who we're playing that week, what the match ups looks like to then decide that.
"If they're all fit and healthy it's going to be a good headache to have."
Kade Rowbotham is also pushing for a return after playing the last three weeks in reserve grade. He missed the entire first half of the season.
"He's starting to come along really well. He's been very solid," Barrett said.
"In saying that. It's going to be tough. As long as everyone stays healthy, come finals, we might have to make some tough calls because Joss Cooper has come in and been really good down back."
EWK assistant coach Luke Gerhard is still 'a while off' with his hamstring injury but is expected to be right for the finals campaign.
Bryce McPherson is also not expected back until then.
The Hawks had the bye last weekend are now prepared for a big seven-week campaign that they hope can end in premiership success.
Barrett believes the Hawks are in a good space.
"The attitude last week before our bye was really good. The boys were saying we can't take the foot off now and if anything, we need to start ramping it up," he said.
"North Wagga is a massive game but it's a massive end to the season for us. All the boys know that which is good.
"Their attitude has been great."
Barrett is confident the Hawks are much better-placed to get the Saints this time.
"North Wagga have really put it to a lot of teams and obviously they put it to us last time," he said.
"If you take them lightly they can get over the top of you because they're a young and fit and fast side. We've just got to make sure we're switched on from the word go this time and put ourselves in the right position."
Barrett signed a two-year deal as coach of the Hawks so he is already locked in for next season, as are key recruits Jerry Maslin and Mason Dryburgh.
