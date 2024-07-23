The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Additional work required' Patients hit as hospital work drags

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 24 2024 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The surgical gloves are not being pulled out at Corowa hospital anytime soon with repairs to the theatre still being processed. File image.
The surgical gloves are not being pulled out at Corowa hospital anytime soon with repairs to the theatre still being processed. File image.

No date for the resumption of surgery at Corowa's hospital has been given by Murrumbidgee Local Health District, despite an expectation it would begin again on August 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.