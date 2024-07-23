'Additional work required' Patients hit as hospital work drags

No date for the resumption of surgery at Corowa's hospital has been given by Murrumbidgee Local Health District, despite an expectation it would begin again on August 1.
Corowa doctor Heinz Deiter told The Border Mail it had been anticipated endoscopic operations would return on that date after a commitment was made by hospital management.
He said seven patients were booked in to have the procedure on that day, with five of those having had their previous appointments cancelled when the operating theatre was closed suddenly in May.
However, Dr Deiter said the relevant surgeon had been told last week those latest operations would not be occurring on August 1.
The Border Mail asked the health district if operations would resume on August 1.
It responded by not nominating a return date, but said it was liaising with patients to have operations elsewhere.
"MLHD is working with individual patients who require planned surgery to ensure they receive care within appropriate timeframes," the service stated.
"Where appropriate, arrangements are being made for patients to undergo their procedures at a nearby facility."
The disruption follows the halting of surgery in May due to the need for maintenance.
Dr Deiter said at a meeting in June, the manager of Corowa hospital Mark Massey had stated there needed to be $1.2 million spent on an upgrade, amid concerns about the air conditioning/filtration system.
The Border Mail put that figure to MLHD and asked what work was required, but there was no confirmation about how much money was being outlaid.
"Surgery at Corowa Health Service has been paused temporarily to allow for required maintenance," the service replied.
"Some work has already been completed, but additional work is required.
"Quotes are being sought in relation to this work."
Dr Deiter said he had unsuccessfully sought answers from Mr Massey about what was occurring and that had prompted him to write a letter to MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford on Friday, July 19.
"I would appreciate an answer to my original questions put to Mark Massey and a more detailed plan, of how we can get the show on the road again and in fact expand the services at Corowa hospital theatre," Dr Deiter wrote.
"No doubt, you are well aware, that there is no enthusiasm let alone capacity at Albury Wodonga Health nor at Wangaratta services to absorb the 150 to 200 cases from Corowa."
MLHD has stressed the closure of the theatre at Corowa is temporary and defended its messaging.
"The district has regularly communicated with staff, clinicians, patients and other stakeholders in relation to the temporary pause and will continue to provide appropriate updates," it declared.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing the Corowa community."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he met a MLHD manager last week.
"No cost indication was given (for theatre upgrades), they were working through the repairs required and it was certainly only temporary - that was the message from Murrumbidgee and the Health Minister's office," Mr Clancy said.
