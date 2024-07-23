Tragic end to search for man who went missing after Riverina crash

The Riverina effort to find missing man Mihai-Robert Salajanu has come to a sad end on the first of what was to be a three-day effort.
Around 30 volunteers from the State Emergency Service joined police at Carrathool, east of Hay, on Tuesday, just over two months after the Victoria-based man's car was found damaged on the side of road.
However, the search was called off by mid-afternoon, with searchers confirming a body believed to be that of Mr Salajanu had been found.
It is believed he died from exposure.
Mr Salajanu was last seen hiring a vehicle in Queensland on May 16, and while the vehicle was found with damage from an animal strike and a dead kangaroo nearby on Murrumbidgee River Road at Carrathool four days later, there was no sign of him.
He is thought to have suffered from paranoia and potentially schizophrenia that could have played a role in his disappearance.
Ahead of the search Inspector Jason Dunn said that Mr Salajanu was presumed to be dead if he was still in the area, and that was later sadly confirmed.
"All proof of life checks that have been conducted since have come back negative. There have been no signs of mobile phone or bank account usage since May 20," he said.
An update from NSW Police on Wednesday confirmed the body was discovered "in dense bushland near the Murrumbidgee River".
"Initial inquiries indicate there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner," the statement said.
Inspector Dunn said he was pleased with the response from emergency services after the call went out, with members of the search team travelling from as far as Young, Barham and the Hume district to assist local services.
