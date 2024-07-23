The Daily Advertiser
Tragic end to search for man who went missing after Riverina crash

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 24 2024 - 2:28pm, first published July 23 2024 - 6:19pm
The search has brought together 30 volunteers from around the state. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The search has brought together 30 volunteers from around the state. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The Riverina effort to find missing man Mihai-Robert Salajanu has come to a sad end on the first of what was to be a three-day effort.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

