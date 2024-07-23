Caught up in car chase chaos

There was chaos on a major Wagga thoroughfare yesterday as a wild police pursuit unfolded at one of the busiest times of day.
Journalist Taylor Dodge and photographer Tom Dennis were quickly on the scene just moments after the black Holden ute was stopped and its driver arrested on the Sturt Highway at Ashmont, having followed no less than a dozen police vehicles from one side of the city to the other.
Witnesses have told us the vehicle was seen on the wrong side of the road.
All of this unfolded at school pick-up time on what was students' first day back after the winter holidays.
In less-chaotic news, Finn Coleman has put together a handy guide to all the looming Wagga City Council election, including a who's who of our councillor contenders at the September 14 poll. One notable absence is a current councillor, who has not yet revealed his intentions.
In sport, three spectators are due to spend 16 weeks away from Group Nine after an incident at Laurie Daley Oval earlier this month. Tahlia Sinclair has the latest from the NSW Rugby League judiciary.
Matt Malone has caught up with a Riverina League coach who is keen to play an on-field part in his team's finals campaign despite being dealt a shattering blow on his injured knee.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.