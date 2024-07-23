The Daily Advertiser
Indigenous talent showcase skills in bid to win Sports Academy scholarship

MM
By Matt Malone
July 23 2024 - 5:36pm
Talia-Rose Fanning, 15, puts her best foot forward during the UAA Indigenous Talent Identification Day at PCYC Stadium on Tuesday. Picture by Tom Dennis
SOME of the region's most talented junior indigenous athletes made the most of an exciting opportunity in Wagga on Tuesday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

