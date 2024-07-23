Indigenous talent showcase skills in bid to win Sports Academy scholarship

SOME of the region's most talented junior indigenous athletes made the most of an exciting opportunity in Wagga on Tuesday.
Southern Sports Academy hosted the UAA Indigenous Talent Identification Day at Wagga's PCYC Stadium.
About 50 athletes put their best foot forward in a bid to land an opportunity to win a Southern Sports Academy scholarship.
Southern Sports Academy, combining with Underwriting Agencies Australia and Riverina Water, hosted the event to provide a free opportunity for athletes in the region to showcase their talent.
"Athletes identified as having the potential to achieve higher honours in their chosen sport, or those simply seeking entry into a new pre-elite sporting pathway, were given the opportunity to show their talent in a program that is designed to identify people with specific skills, personal qualities and physical attributes that can lead to a person becoming a high-performance athlete," Southern Sports Academy chief executive Mark Calverley said.
Following the session, Southern Sports Academy will offer select athletes the opportunity to join a six-week program.
From there, athletes can receive an invitation to attend Southern Sports Academy programs as a scholarship athlete.
A maximum of 22 scholarships are available and are free of charge for those identified through Tuesday's identification day.
