'Don't test us' on rogue works, council warns in approving pub's rejig

Those looking to forge ahead with works before approval have been fired a warning shot by Wagga councillors as they assessed an application for a project that had already been complete.
Representatives for the Turvey Park Hotel were in the chamber as a development application (DA) to use an extension that was built without consent came before the city council on Monday night.
The application sought consent for the use of the 58-square metre extension to the pub's bistro. A report prepared by council staff noted the space itself was built without consent, as were a set of stairs into the kitchen to replace previous ones that were demolished in that process.
In acknowledging the current operator of the hotel has "lifted the tone" of the nearby area and the venue has become a popular area valued in the community, councillor Rod Kendall had a stern warning for anyone thinking of skipping due process.
"It is really, really important that you go through the proper processes before work starts, allow the proper process to take place, have confidence in them, and you'll probably end up with the same result that you'll end up with tonight, but with a lot less angst," Cr Kendall said.
"I don't like people who actually decide to start doing work and then expect it to get approved, it probably wouldn't be my mindset in the future if a similar application came before council by the same applicants.
"My warning to other people who may think you can just build things and get them approved - don't test us, you might find that's not the case."
Sam Cruickshank, on behalf hotel owners, said at the meeting he hoped to see the application supported by councillors so they can use the space - even though the works are complete.
"It's just a small alteration to our bistro, but it's important to us," Mr Cruickshank said.
"We wanted to thank the town planner from Wagga council for their assessment... we're happy with all the conditions.
"We hope we can get the support of the councillors and their endorsement."
Councillors voted unanimously to approve the DA, despite the cohort concurring with Cr Kendall's views on the issue.
On Tuesday, general manager Peter Thompson said he agreed with councillors' sentiment, but understood why the project was approved.
"They weren't seeking approval for authorising the works that have been completed, what they were seeking approval for was the ability to use that space as the extended bistro area," Mr Thompson said.
"Although we have issued a consent to use the building on this occasion, which means that the Turvey Park Hotel can proceed with its business, that shouldn't be viewed as any indication that their circumstances in the future - or other people's applications for that matter - will be met with an approval."
At Monday night's meeting, councillors also formally accepted $170,000 in grant funding to trial AI technology to help process DAs, with hopes it can help shorten timeframes and simplify the process of lodging an application.
Wagga is one of 13 councils across NSW that will receive the funding for the program, however Mr Thompson said it wouldn't have helped in this instance.
"The AI project necessarily requires people to seek to obtain development consent for work before they undertake that work," Mr Thompson said.
"At the moment, it's primarily aimed at enabling people to put their applications into a process that will tell them whether there's something missing before they actually lodge the application.
"This work had commenced at the hotel before any application was made for consent, we would expect the AI package to make that easier to lodge applications and applications that are compliant."
