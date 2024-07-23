'Things are getting dire': Why Wagga nurses and midwives ready to rally

Nurses and midwives at Wagga Base Hospital will dedicate their own time to fighting for better working conditions, before situation worsens according to trade union branch president.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) are seeking a new public sector award.
At this stage of negotiations with the Ministry of Health, NSWNMA are taking industrial action to raise awareness and seek support for their log of claims.
Their first action will be a rally - on their own time - outside the Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday, July 25 at 12pm, which is part of a series of rallies occurring throughout the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) and the rest of the state.
"We would like to have better working conditions for our nurses and midwives," NSWNMA Wagga member and delegate Jo Richens said.
NSWNMA Wagga branch president and delegate Karen Hart said the rally was the beginning of the union's industrial actions, which they expect to continue until the NSW government was willing to negotiate.
Among the NSWNMA's proposed pay and conditions claim is a request for a 15 per cent pay increase, plus superannuation, for all nurses and midwives from July 1, 2024.
Ms Ritchens said comparatively to Queensland, new graduate nurses get $12,000 more per year than a first-year registered nurse in NSW.
"Our wages are compared to 2008 and we now live in 2024," she said.
Ms Hart said as the Victorian nurses and midwives were successful in their pay claim over four years, it would have a direct impact on the morale of MLHD staff.
"We're going to lose more nurses," she said.
"Currently across MLHD we have 280 full-time equivalent vacancies. In June, we lost 22 full-time employees across the district and that's only going to increase now.
"They're going to other states, definitely. We've lost a number from our ward and it's going to continue to happen. We can't afford it."
The NSWNMA is asking for a 30 per cent penalty rate for night duty - bring NSW in line with other states, salary packaging improvements, increase sick leave entitlements and for rostered days off to be consecutive - unless agreed between employee and management.
They are also requesting continuing education allowance improvements for clinical nurse/midwifery educators, increases to care allowance and loading for midwifery group practice, improvements to existing provisions and clauses regarding trade union activities, and meal allowance for patient transport workers.
Ms Hart said she has been a part of the log of claims committee in negotiations with the government for the last eight weeks.
"At this stage we are still arguing our no cost claims, such as having a weekend, two consecutive days off in a row. What other industry does not get two days off in a row?" she said.
"It's not written into our award currently, that we can get guaranteed two days off in a row. It's also about gender disparity.
"[For] night shift loading for starting at 6pm, we get 15 per cent ... everywhere else gets 30 per cent or more for a night shift. This is why we can't get nurses and midwives to NSW."
Ms Richens said it was vital to have the community support its nurses and midwives as they give back to the community by providing care.
"We need the government to support its nurses," she said.
"Just in 2023 there was 2.8 million hours of overtime and if they put that money back into new staffing, like go all out, do everything that we can to recruit more staff and pay us what we should be paid and what we should be respected and deserve to be paid.
"Then we're going to keep staff and we can keep that flow on with the community and provide excellent care."
Ms Hart said ultimately the dispute is about our working conditions.
"But that flows on to safe patient care, which is what nurses and midwives are all about, so this is to start and apply pressure to the government," she said.
"They made promises when they came into government to fix the last 12 years of wage caps. It hasn't happened and things are getting dire.
"It is no longer a gold standard NSW Health Service and it's only going to get worse."
MLHD and NSW Health were asked for comment on the rally, but did not respond by time of publication.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.