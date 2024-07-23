Blame-shifting shortens two spectator bans as 16 weeks handed out

Three spectators are due to spend 16 weeks away from Group Nine after an incident at Laurie Daley Oval last fortnight.
Following an altercation during the round 13 first grade game between Junee and Tumut, three spectators faced the NSW Rugby League judiciary, with two successfully having their charges downgraded on appeal.
It was alleged two people in the crowd, one holding a beer can, moved to right on the touch-in-goal line to continue to heckle the Blues playing group before Tumut prop Matt Byatt hit the can out of his hand.
Junee centre Damian Willis and another Diesels spectator came in to defuse the situation, while the Junee ground manager was also part of the de-escalating process.
NSWRL's investigation determined that one spectator was the catalyst for the events, and have issued them with a greater penalty.
Pleading no contest to code of contest breaches, they have accepted an eight-week suspension.
Meanwhile, the two other spectators argued they were less at fault for the incident and had their punishment downgraded from eight weeks to four.
In relation to the downgrading, a NSWRL spokesperson said the two spectators were successful in their appeal "after it was determined the spectator suspended was largely responsible for the incident."
The Group Nine board has made recommendations to Junee following the incident to ensure there are no similar events.
Diesels president David Holt said it's disappointing that it occurred but assured it was an outlier event.
"The last few years our spectators have been pretty good, the supporters of the Diesels, unfortunately this one incident draws a lot of attention away from the thousands of good events that we do," he said.
"There was couple that decided to appeal what was handed down, they were moderately successful and did have their time away from the game reduced.
"They're willing to accept what's been handed out and you can't just be doing those sorts of things.
"We as a club will adhere to what's been recommended moving forward as far as ground clearance and ground control, so it's onward and upward."
Group Nine president Mark Daly said last week that Group Nine games should be safe places for spectators and said they would crack down after a spat of smaller incidents throughout the season.
Tumut president Tom Arragon praised Junee for the way the situation was handled on the day.
