Man arrested after police led on wild pursuit around, through Wagga

A man has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous pursuit along a busy Wagga thoroughfare during school pick-up on Tuesday.
More than 14 police vehicles became involved in the chase of a black Holden Commodore ute bearing Victorian number plates out through East Wagga along the Sturt Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
The chase then ensued back into Wagga along Hammond Avenue, Edward Street and out towards Ashmont where the ute was eventually stopped about 3.30pm.
A witness who was driving towards Edward Street with her children in the car saw the pursuit in action and was horrified.
"I've never seen anything like it," she said.
"We saw a black Holden ute with damage to the side of the car and smoke coming out of it weaving in and out of traffic."
The witness said traffic was busy at the time and at one point near the Dobney Avenue intersection the ute veered onto the other side of the road into on coming traffic.
She said she saw the driver - a man - was wearing a black face covering over his nose and mouth.
An officer at the scene told The Daily Advertiser the man driving the vehicle was arrested and taken back to Wagga Police Station.
Blocked off from passing traffic by police officers and orange traffic cones between the Barbeques Galore roundabout and Silvalite Fuel Stop, the black ute could be seen with damage to the driver's side door and a shattered window.
Officers were directing traffic past the scene while forensics examined the car.
More information to come.
