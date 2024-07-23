Papworth makes first grade comeback 2163 days after last appearance

NORTH Wagga coach Damien Papworth doesn't expect to be making any more first grade appearances after his weekend comeback.
Papworth was a late call-up for the Saints' clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek at McPherson Oval on Saturday, some 2163 days since his last first grade game at Wagga Tigers back in 2018.
The 41-year-old had played nine reserve grade games for the Saints since his arrival at McPherson Oval as senior coach at the start of last year.
The withdrawal of Blake Robertson from the Saints' team on game morning prompted Papworth to pull on the boots in first grade.
"It was probably 10.30am Saturday morning. I didn't know who to bring up or what to do. It was one of them weeks," Papworth explained.
"Sometimes the third wheel can get stuck on the bench a bit and I thought that may as well be me. I can coach from the bench and run around and see if I can embarrass myself."
He believes the cameo was worthwhile.
"It was good to get a gauge on what happens out on the field I guess. Get another perspective," Papworth said.
"But I tell you what, you don't have as much time to think about it when you're out there. It's a bit quicker than the twos and obviously the lungs were blowing up and you're just trying to breathe half the time.
"It was good though."
Papworth was happy to rule himself out of any further appearances.
"It's not likely. We should get a few troops back this week," he said.
Unfortunately for the Saints, the chances of key forward Tom Nejman returning this season are unlikely.
His shoulder injury now may require surgery.
"We're just waiting on a surgeon to have a look at the scans," Papworth explained.
"It would be highly unlikely that we get him back."
The Saints should get Jack Flood and Jackson Kerr back for Saturday's clash against arch-rivals East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval. The pair were unavailable for last week's loss to TRYC.
Robertson should be right to return from illness, while Mitch Mattingly is also expected back from a finger injury.
The Saints upset the Hawks earlier this year but Papworth isn't getting ahead of himself heading into the re-match.
"We understand it's going to be a totally different challenge ahead of us but (last time) will give the boys a little bit of confidence rolling in," he said.
"We expect them to be probably a lot better this time around I'd imagine. We might have caught them on the hop last time but I imagine they will be pretty well prepped for it."
Papworth believes the Saints will be up for the challenge.
"A couple of weeks ago, against Temora, we let them dictate a bit and didn't put our best performance together but I thought we were pretty solid on the weekend with where we're at," he said.
"Just our intent, we showed up a lot better. We just need to find that consistency and if we can the game on our terms a bit like last time, you never know."
