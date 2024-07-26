Breath-taking home ready for the future

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in the heart of Gobbagombalin, this expansive and contemporary home presents a blend of luxury and comfort perfect for modern families.
"This home is not just about space: it's about providing a lifestyle of convenience and modernity," selling agent Claire Zollinger said.
"Every detail has been carefully considered to cater to the needs of contemporary family living, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a blend of comfort, style and practicality."
This home has been on the market for just two and a half weeks. Boasting over 300 square meters of living space with high ceilings, this residence offers five large bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes.
The master bedroom is a true retreat, featuring a luxurious walk-in robe and an ensuite designed for ultimate relaxation.
The home's layout is thoughtfully designed to include a sun-filled front living area which provides a tranquil space away from the main living zones.
The open-plan living and dining area seamlessly integrates with a stylish and functional kitchen.
The undercover alfresco area, accessible from the family zone, is an excellent extension of the indoor living space.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end BOSCH appliances, including gas cooking, dual ovens, a dishwasher and sleek stone benchtops.
The main bathroom is equally impressive, featuring a three-way design with dual sinks, offering both functionality and elegance.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling throughout the home, while modern technological conveniences such as Wi-Fi-activated smoke alarms, external cameras, three-phase power, inbuilt Wi-Fi and two EV chargers provide peace of mind and future-proofing.
Additionally, the home includes a three-way main bathroom with dual sinks, enhancing convenience for busy families. The integration of technology is seamless, ensuring this home is equipped for the future with an advanced irrigation system for the gardens.
The property continues to impress with its breathtaking views of the surrounding farmland and the renowned Magpies Nest Restaurant.
The well-established gardens create a serene outdoor environment. The entertainment deck is perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet evenings, while the side access provides practical space for parking a boat or trailer.
The stunning undercover alfresco area off the family zone further enhances the outdoor living experience, making it perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying family meals outdoors.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.