Lions coach determined to play again this year despite disastrous diagnosis

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is keen to play an on-field part in the Lions' finals campaign despite being dealt a shattering blow on his injured knee.
Martyn received a phone call on Sunday from his physio with the news he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The Lions leader initially thought he had escaped any structural damage when he injured his knee against Griffith more than a week ago.
But scans revealed a tear to his ACL, a diagnosis that sends shockwaves through GGGM's premiership aspirations.
In a further twist, Martyn has not put a line through his season and his early plan is to work towards a finals return.
"I'm 32, I'm pretty realistic, I don't have a huge amount of time left in football, in terms of playing, so it's like, well, we're in the window this year to win one, I'd be stupid not to try and exhaust all my options," Martyn said.
"If I can get to finals for instance, we can do whatever we can to get it through. If it ruptures and I don't feel it or whatever, I don't care.
"That's next year's problem."
Martyn has got to work immediately on strengthening his knee but will have to see a surgeon in the meantime.
"I said to Dave (Pattison, the physio), just give me some exercises straight away and I'll get into them 10 times a day, whatever you can do," he said.
"There's definitely ways around it, I'm just not sure of the details. I'll definitely try and do everything I can to play and then worry about it at the end of the year."
As part of Martyn's plan, he won't play again until finals.
"I probably won't be playing in the foreseeable future," he said.
"It's going to take a bit of time to strengthen it up but I honestly believe I can get back. I think you have to believe or half the battle is lost there.
"I would assume it would be a finals return. We've got finals locked up so there's really no point to try and rush it.
"Ok, it's torn but we can still strengthen other areas around it to try and stabilise it to try and get through."
Martyn also burst a capsule at the back of his knee.
While disappointed, Martyn said his position as coach still gives him a big role to play.
"It shocked me more than anything, just because I felt pretty good. It was interesting how it all played out," he said.
"On Saturday I was moving around, thinking I'm fine. I genuinely thought I was playing this weekend. Then the physio called me up on Sunday...and told me I've torn my ACL.
"I think from a personal perspective, I still have a part to play, which is great. I still get to look forward to that. Where as if I was purely just a player, I would be shattered because you feel a bit helpless."
The Lions could still make five changes to their team for Sunday's top of the table clash against Collingullie-Wagga at Ganmain Sportsground.
Kirk Mahon, Tom Banuelos, Jacob Olsson are all expected to return, while Tom Quinn and Nate Hamblin will also be available.
"There may be five to come back in," Martyn said.
"But when you're winning in the fashion we have been, you're always very hesitant to make wholesale changes."
Hardened midfielder Aaron Proctor is also closing in on a return from a shoulder injury, having not played since the win over Narrandera on June 29.
"Proc is an interesting one. We're hopeful that he will be back (this week) but we're not going to rush him," Martyn said.
"His injury was maybe a little bit worse than first anticipated. It hasn't healed as quickly as we would have liked so we'll be cautious with him."
Sunday's clash shapes as the game of the Riverina League season to date and will all but decide the minor premiership.
A win to the undefeated Lions would put them two games clear, while a Demons victory would send them to the top on percentage.
