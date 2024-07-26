Exceptionally elegant home in Bourkelands

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Step inside this stunning feature property and be swept away by quality polished concrete floors and high ceilings, which allow you to bask in the sense of spaciousness and elegance throughout.
The open-plan kitchen, meals and living area is the heart of the home, boasting a kitchen with a full butler's pantry, a breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry.
Seamless indoor-outdoor flow is achieved through sliding doors that lead to an incredible outdoor entertaining area.
The main suite is a luxurious retreat with carpeted flooring, an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and sliding doors that open to the outdoors.
Multiple living areas include a large theatre room with panoramic views, ensuring there is space for everyone to relax and unwind.
Ducted refrigerated cooling and double-glazed windows.
The property sits on a meticulously landscaped, terraced backyard with multiple entertaining areas.
The asphalt driveway with electric gates adds convenience and security, while the 14 x 9 shed on a concrete slab offers lots of storage and workshop space.
Enjoy panoramic views of all of Wagga Wagga from this remarkable home, designed for those who appreciate quality and style.
