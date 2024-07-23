Call to keep Wagga's heritage at heart while shaping development future

Over a decade has passed since Wagga's heritage was put under review, now councillors have sought a new report to help guide any future developments that may impact the city's heritage.
The report would examine the Wagga heritage conservation area, with a motion made at Monday night's council meeting calling for an assessment of the precinct and the creation of a design guide to facilitate any new development in the heritage precinct.
Amelia Parkins brought forward the notice at the council meeting and said it is time for new report given the last Wagga Heritage Study Review was prepared in 2013.
"I studied architecture and then I did a masters of heritage conservation, so I've always been interested in trying to make sure that we do the right thing by our heritage," Cr Parkins said.
"Wagga has some really remarkable buildings and history that I think we need to recognise, respect and enhance wherever possible."
The conservation area covers hundreds of historic homes and commercial premises through the heart of central Wagga and into Turvey Park.
Its northern limit is found along Lampe Avenue and the top of Fitzmaurice Street, and stretches south to Coleman Street.
It covers from Dobbs Street to the Murrumbidgee River, while over the lagoon is mostly bound by Peter and Thorne streets.
With work on the CBD masterplan underway, Cr Parkins believes it is a good time to begin thinking of site-specific issues like the historic area.
At the council meeting, architect and heritage advisor Noel Thompson spoke in favour of having a review conducted soon.
"The conservation area consists of older-style properties, included in that could be churches, could be houses, could be office buildings, post offices, those type of things," Mr Thompson said.
"It [the heritage conservation area] certainly has had minimal review over the 20 years that I know, it has had some extension to it into Oates Avenue and into Tompson Street.
"There is certainly a chance to have an external consultant do a fresh eye overview of what's significant for the streetscapes in Wagga and what should be protected then by having this conservation area."
The motion was carried unanimously, with all councillors believing a review is timely and critical and could provide important input in the development of the CBD masterplan.
The council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said a report would take at least 12 months to set out, and the review would consider changes in housing that have occurred since the last report 13 years ago.
"At this stage it's just a report to identify what works might be undertaken to update that heritage study from 2011, we haven't gone beyond that stage at this point," Mr Sedgwick said
"The focus would primarily be within the city centre and there is a portion of land that is primarily to the western side of Baylis Street and Fitzmaurice ... there are obviously pockets elsewhere but that would be the main focus."
Cr Parkins hopes to see a design guide planned as part of the report, so any future developments are sympathetic to the heritage area.
While she admits even long-term residents may not even know the heritage conservation area exists, it doesn't mean it shouldn't be looked after, and said we need to protect it now more than ever.
"Unfortunately in a lot of places, heritage is still seen as a pretty massive obstacle, financial hindrance, extra layers of bureaucracy that you have to go through," Cr Parkins said.
"I think people don't recognise how important the streetscapes are and the character of areas until something comes in and changes it, and at that point it's too late.
"If the community can understand what is important, but then also see that attractive new buildings can be built quite successfully in conservation areas, I think it would be a win-win."
