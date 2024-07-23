Council give Wagga Rugby League green light for naming rights sponsorship

Wagga Rugby League has been granted permission to continue engaging with naming rights sponsors for the city's premier field.
Wagga City Council voted unanimously to allow the organisation to continue to sell the naming rights for Equex Centre for up to six years on Monday night.
The approval comes with the stipulation that all funds generated are used to improve local facilities.
It's something they've been doing for over a decade since engaging the first sponsor in 2009.
Chairperson Warren Barclay said they're glad to continue contributing to the improvement of the sport in Wagga.
"It's been a great benefit to us and the local sporting community, all the sponsorship that we've received has been put back into the local ground and that's testament to how the ground looks," Barclay said.
"Any sponsorship we can receive not only through the naming rights or any other business that is displayed at McDonald's Park at the moment, they've been fantastic contributors not only to the development of the ground but to the game of rugby league in Wagga.
"We're always looking for more and greater ways to improve the facilities that we have."
Barclay said the funds secured through naming rights sponsorship have touched every part of the stadium, for both things the public can and cannot see.
Key events, such as visits from the Canberra Raiders and Brumbies, he said, wouldn't be possible without the improvements the funding has aided.
"As we get sponsorship from year to year, we determine what we can and can't do, whether it's buying new freezers, new stainless steel, it could be as simple as a pie warmer, it goes to anything and everything we can possibly think of to make it much better and easier for everybody," he said.
"We still have to comply with health regulations and all the rest of it, so we just try to improve what we can."
The naming rights sponsor must be approved by the council before they can be engaged in a three year contract.
It may be extended for an additional three years.
Wagga Rugby League has engaged McDonald's as the naming sponsor since 2009.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.