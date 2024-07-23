The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Council give Wagga Rugby League green light for naming rights sponsorship

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 23 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut supporters line the fence at Equex Centre during the 2024 Group Nine first grade grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Tumut supporters line the fence at Equex Centre during the 2024 Group Nine first grade grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Rugby League has been granted permission to continue engaging with naming rights sponsors for the city's premier field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.