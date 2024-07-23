Why the Afghan women's national side will make Wagga home for a weekend

Wagga will be the first regional city to host the Afghan Women's National football team since their arrival in Australia three years ago.
The side will travel to the region to play an exhibition game in October thanks to efforts from the Wagga and District Football Trust and the Wagga Afghan community.
Peter Adams was the driving force behind the visit after reading about the team's experiences.
Players arrived in Australia in late 2021 after fleeing Taliban rule in their home country, with many among the 75 female athletes evacuated by the Australian government.
In early 2022 A League club Melbourne Victory stepped in to sponsor the players return to the field, and it's through this partnership that they will make the journey up to Wagga.
Earning themselves back-to-back promotion in Football Victoria's competitive league, the team is currently pursuing their third promotion, up from State League 2.
Chris Blake said Adams has been a champion for bringing the team to town after the success of the Trust's A Night of Football event last year, when they welcomed Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and former Matildas Sally Shippard and Joanne Peters to the region.
"Peter Adams watches the media all the time and he saw this story about the Afghan side and I had a read of it and we thought why can't we get them to Wagga," Blake said.
"We've linked in with the Wagga Multicultural Council and the Wagga Afghan community and we're working together to give them a real good trip here into the country."
Blake said they're expecting between 18 and 20 players alongside team coaches and staff will travel up.
Organising the trip has been a long process, and Blake said the Trust knew they needed to engage the local Afghan community to make the event a reality.
Belinda Crain at the Wagga Multicultural Council was key in bringing the local Afghan community into the conversation.
"There's a lot of regulations and cultural requirements for this side that we needed to know about and make sure that we are accommodating to," Blake said.
"We just felt it was a chance to really push the multicultural side of football and the women's side of football.
"With the Matildas playing in a couple days time it's going to really tie in and help increase the involvement in women's football."
Blake said the input from the local Afghan community has been imperative to organising a successful trip.
During the visit the team will engage with the community, participate in coaching clinics, and play in an exhibition match against the region's top players.
Blake is hopeful the game will help showcase the importance of soccer and team sport across cultural communities in the region, and build confidence to bring more girls and women into the sport.
He's not anticipating the Afghan team to go easy though.
A force in recent seasons, the team has continued to impress in Football Victoria competitions while also becoming the face of women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan.
"The girls are playing at a fairly high level in Melbourne, I'm speaking with a regional coach and we're looking to try and bolster the local sides, trying to get some top players from around the region and bolster the side with some marquee players to make the side really competitive," Blake said.
"We're going to do a coaching clinic in the morning and then in the afternoon there'll be a match."
Wagga City Council approved additional funding of $7500 to the Trust in Monday night's general meeting.
The confirmation of funding was the final piece in ensuring the event could go ahead.
"It's an expensive venture bringing a team of this side from Melbourne, so now we know we've got the assistance we're really please," Blake said.
"It's going to showcase Wagga in a lot of ways and this side has never been in a regional area before."
The Afghan Women's Team will be in Wagga from October 11 to October 14.
