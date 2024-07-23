The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Why the Afghan women's national side will make Wagga home for a weekend

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 23 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Afghan Women's National Football Team. Picture via Melbourne Victory
Members of the Afghan Women's National Football Team. Picture via Melbourne Victory

Wagga will be the first regional city to host the Afghan Women's National football team since their arrival in Australia three years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.