Man hit by his own vehicle while trying to stop it being stolen

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 23 2024 - 8:43am, first published 8:13am
Paramedics were among the emergency services called to the scene. File picture.
A MAN who was run down by his four-wheel drive in Cowra while trying to stop it being stolen is in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon.

