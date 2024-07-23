Men face court after $20k of copper allegedly stolen from Riverina railway

A man accused of being involved in stealing more than $20,000 of copper from a Riverina railway line will fight the charges, while a second is yet to enter a plea.
Cole Andrew Lowe, 35, and Lindsay Peter O'Donnell, 36, both charged with larceny and damaging property, remain in custody after appearing before Wagga Local Court on Monday, July 22.
The pair were arrested after being found in a ute on Yass Valley Way at Yass at 3.45pm on Saturday, July 20.
According to police, the men left a Murray Street petrol station in Cootamundra without paying for fuel just over five hours earlier.
During a search of the ute officers seized 30 rolls of copper wire - with an estimated value of more than $20,000 - as well as tin snips and gloves.
The seized items are believed to be connected to a theft reported just before 11am on the same day.
Officers were told copper wire had been stolen from a railway line near the Olympic Highway at Tanyinna, police said.
In court on Monday, July 22, Lowe entered pleas of not guilty to charges of being dishonest about obtaining property by deception, larceny to the value of more than $2000 and destroying and damaging property in company of more than $5000.
He was bail refused to reappear before Wagga Local Court on August 19.
O'Donnell was charged with three counts of having custody of suspected stolen goods, two of drug possession, and single charges of entering enclosed land, destroying or damaging property, drug supply, being dishonest about obtaining property by deception, larceny valued equal to or more than $2000 and larceny equal to or more than $15,000, and damaging or destroying property in company valued more than $5000.
He was again refused bail and ordered to appear before Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, July 23.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.