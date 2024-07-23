Wagga's lone Olympic gold medallist hopes Toole can join exclusive club

Wagga's lone Olympic gold medallist is hoping a new member can join an exclusive club when the Paris games start this week.
Alicia Lucas, nee Quirk, became the first Wagga athlete to taste Olympic glory as part of Australia's successful women's rugby sevens team in Rio eight years ago.
Dylan Martin went close last time, being part of the Kookaburra's silver medal winning side in Tokyo, and now Corey Toole lines up for his shot at gold with the men's rugby sevens team.
The Waratahs junior has switched back to sevens after some standout performances for the Brumbies in Super Rugby over the past two seasons.
Lucas believes his inclusion in the squad is a big boost for Australia's medal chances.
"I am open to more members, I would love there to be more members of the group and if they are in rugby that would be awesome to have the two gold medallists from Wagga both be rugby players," Quirk said.
"I think Corey's addition to the men's team is a huge bolster in terms of adding to their chances.
"They have consistently been in the top five but pushing them into podium potential I think his inclusion is huge for doing that."
Toole was one of the breakout stars of Australia's World Series title victory in 2022 before shifting back to the traditional format of the game.
Lucas believes his experience with the Brumbies will only help Australia's chances in Paris.
"He burst onto the scene, was explosive, a superstar in his rookie year being named rookie of the year and was just out and out incredible," she said.
"I think he had to improve his rugby knowledge and smarts in the 15-a-side of the game and he's taken his game to another level at the Brumbies.
"It's one of the elite, high-performing programs and I think he will bring that back to the men's sevens.
"The pressure of competing regularly, week-in, week-out he bolsters that experience to the men's group and his fabulous, fancy finishing you can't beat that in a game of sevens."
Sharni Smale, nee Williams, was a teammate of Lucas during their golden run in Rio and the Batlow product has announced Paris will be her last competition in the sevens arena.
Lucas hopes she can be part of a fairy tale finish after missing their World Cup triumph after gallbladder surgery.
"It would be the perfect swansong for Sharni if they were able to achieve a double gold medal," she said.
"She has achieved everything in the game so to finish her last game achieving everything at the pinnacle a second time would only cement her as the golden girl of women's sevens in Australia and around the world.
"There needs to be a golden statue built of her in Batlow that's for sure if it is to come to fruition.
"She has done incredibly well to keep her body in nick this long in the game.
"Three Olympics is no mean feat for anyone but for someone who started a lot later in their career it's incredible that Sharni is still there and is still going to be such a performer for the Aussie program.
"As a friend too, personally I'm just really proud of her and hope that whatever happens she's happy, that she gives it everything and that she knows she has done so much for the game in itself as well.
"It's going to be very special to be over there and to witness what is going to be an epic sevens tournament."
Lucas wasn't part of the side who finished fifth in Tokyo while trying to defend their title.
However she knows it's driving them forward.
"You talk about Olympics and on the tip of their tongue is just redemption from Tokyo," she said.
"They bummed out and didn't perform anywhere near where they wanted to.
"They have such a young group with a few of them backing up from that and they are keen to continue the form that they've built since Tokyo in 2021.
"I think it's going to be a hotly-contested tournament for the women, the last four teams any of them can put it to each other and win it.
"It's kind of who performs under pressure the best and I think with the recent performance in Madrid it's going to be the Aussies."
Lucas will have a number of different roles in Paris.
Not only will she act as an ambassador for World Rugby but also has a commentary role with Stan Sports.
She's looking forward to a whole new experience.
"I get to do the real cool job at Stade de France and host some tour groups, some Olympic tournament partners and do the behind the scenes, back of house experiences for those groups," Lucas said.
"It's really cool and in addition to that I'm doing some sideline, on the ground reporting for Stan.
"I'll be giving viewers updates on run-of-day plays, standout performances, predictions and wrap ups.
"Hopefully I can get some insights from athletes as well so I get to do a bit of both worlds, which is really cool."
The men's side kicks off their campaign with a clash against Samoa at 11.30pm on Wednesday night.
They then tackle Kenya at 3am on Thursday morning before their finals pool game against Argentina at 10.30pm on Thursday night.
The quarter-finals will be played on Friday morning with the semi-finals and finals to follow in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The gold medal game will be played at 3.45am on Sunday, July 28.
The women then spring into action with Australia taking on South Africa at midnight on Sunday.
They then face Great Britain at 3.30am on Monday morning before their final pool game against Ireland at 10.30pm on Monday night.
The quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday morning with the semi-finals and finals to follow in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The gold medal game will be played at 3.45am on Wednesday, July 31.
