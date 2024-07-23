Wagga hotel team named among 'all the big fish' of NSW's best stays

Forget The Ritz or the Shangri-La - a newly renovated hotel bringing five star service in Wagga has been recognised at a state awards night for its new facelift.
St Hugh's highly commended title at the Accommodation Australia NSW Awards for Excellence at the weekend saw it noted among the best in the state, taking the honour in the redeveloped/refurbished property of the year category.
While pipped by boutique Central Coast hotel Bells at Killcare, the commendation was something manager Tom Denahy and owners Joel and Rebecca Berrigan had no idea was coming their way.
"We just went beserk, it was like we'd just won - that's how good it was," Mr Denahy said.
"I turned and said to Joel 'mate we nearly won this, can you believe it?', we get this highly recognition award for little Wagga.
"A lot of city people have never heard of it, but just the fact that a little brand new small boutique hotel in a country town is up there with all these other big hotels worth $10, $15 million... I just felt really proud for Wagga."
Representatives from hotel chains like Rydges, the Hilton and The Star were at the night, but Mr Denahy said he was proud he was able to put the Riverina on the map.
"It just felt good that we were representing a little business from Wagga with all the big wigs," he said.
"A very tiny little small business with all the big fish, so to speak."
Mr Denahy said the St Hugh Hotel only opened six months ago, after the Berrigans knocked down the old building and built the hotel from the ground up.
The rebuild and refurbishment took five months and when it was finished, beared a uncanny resemblance to the original building.
"It used to be an old flour mill, so they pulled that down... they built it from the ground up, brand new building," Mr Denahy said.
"Eight months ago it was just a bare patch of land.
"I was just very happy for Joel and Rebecca because they poured their heart and soul into this."
