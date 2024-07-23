The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga hotel team named among 'all the big fish' of NSW's best stays

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
July 23 2024 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Hugh Hotel venue manager Tom Denahy holding their highly commended award. Picture by Tom Dennis
St Hugh Hotel venue manager Tom Denahy holding their highly commended award. Picture by Tom Dennis

Forget The Ritz or the Shangri-La - a newly renovated hotel bringing five star service in Wagga has been recognised at a state awards night for its new facelift.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.