Footy comp or dictatorship?

Group Nine clubs are still coming to terms with big changes for the 2025 season and one president has even gone as far as describing the move by NSW Rugby League as dictator-like.
The Sullivan Cup under 16s boys competition will be removed from the senior game days and an under 18s girls comp added next year.
How the message was delivered, and a lack of consultation, has left many disappointed.
"It's distasteful when someone just lords over you and dictates to you without any conversation," Temora president Jack Morton said.
In other news, dozens of volunteers pitched in for a community clean-up day in Tolland yesterday. Taylor Dodge reports 51 tonnes of waste was discarded from across 220 homes last year and organisers were expected similar this year.
