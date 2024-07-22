Kangaroos ecstatic after making call on coaching arrangement for 2025

Kangaroos are the first Group Nine club to confirm their coaching future.
Nathan Rose will return for a third season at the helm of the Wagga club.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to have the dual John Mill Medal winner on board.
"We're ecstatic Nathan was re-signed again for 2025," Hurst said.
"To have the consistency and continuity of the one coach has been something that has been lacking at the club for a few years so we're really happy that Nathan is on board again."
Rose became the first Kangaroos coach to stay more than one season this year since Ben Jeffery was at the helm during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The club went through six coaches in six seasons but feel Rose's longer commitment has been a big benefit.
However it is far from the only positive he's brought to the club.
"His professional and his footy IQ is right up there," Hurst said.
"He's really big on relationships and makes an effort to interact with everyone one at all levels throughout the club as well.
"On top of that he's very intelligent off the field and is just a real asset to the club."
Rose is one of the competition's front runners.
He was named in Gundagai's 2022 grand final victory, his lone season with the Tigers.
Rose also coached Southcity in the COVID impacted 2020 and 2021 seasons, and played a big role in their 2016 and 2017 premierships, including being named best in 2017.
Rose has missed more than half the season due to injury concerns.
He is not alone in the club's injured brigade but Kangaroos still sit third on the Group Nine ladder.
After being beaten in last year's grand final, Hurst is hopeful of being able to finish off another promising season.
"We think if we get some players back from injury we will be a threat and after missing out slightly last year it will be good to right some wrongs but we just have to take each game as it comes," he said.
It is hoped he will be fit to tackle former club Southcity when the two crosstown rivals meet at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Kangaroos are coming off the bye while the Bulls will be looking to hit back from their shock loss to Tumut to boost their chances of playing finals football.
Two points separate the two clubs.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.