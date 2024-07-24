The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hopes new education degrees starting in 2025 will tackle teacher shortage

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
July 24 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU announces they will offer two new education undergraduate degrees from next year, as they address the NSW teacher shortage. File picture
CSU announces they will offer two new education undergraduate degrees from next year, as they address the NSW teacher shortage. File picture

A brace of new education degrees will start in taking students from next year in an effort to address teacher shortages - but this only solves half the problem, unions say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.