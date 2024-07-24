Hopes new education degrees starting in 2025 will tackle teacher shortage

A brace of new education degrees will start in taking students from next year in an effort to address teacher shortages - but this only solves half the problem, unions say.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) announced earlier this month two new undergraduate teaching bachelors, aimed to help relieve the teacher shortage in regional areas, will start from next year.
The university will offer an on-campus primary education degree, with an online-only course planned for the secondary education course, making it accessible to students across the country.
CSU school of education course director Tace Vigilante said the decision to start the degrees was made after consulting with external stakeholders, including former and current students, committees and people working in the education industry.
"At the moment we've only got the undergraduate dual sectors so K-12 and early childhood and primary, but in our post-grad we've got single sectors in primary and secondary, but you have to have a degree to go into those courses," Ms Vigilante said.
"We want people to feel like it is the career they want to go into, so if they know they want to be a primary school teacher now, they have the choice of focusing in on primary school teaching and the same for secondary."
The Australian Education Union's (AEU) 2024 State of our Schools survey showed 86 per cent of principals reported teaching shortages in NSW.
The survey also found only 16 per cent of teachers across NSW were committed to staying a teacher until retirement, the lowest level of any state.
The NSW Teachers Federation backed the new degrees, as enhanced pathways for potential teachers is "certainly welcome news".
However, Wagga Teachers Association president Michelle McKelvie said the courses address just one of the issues plaguing the industry, and the public school system is dealing with a retention issue as well as a recruitment problem.
"Quite simply, ever-increasing demands, underfunding and poor conditions are leading to teachers exiting the system," Ms McKelvie said.
"The data shows that our beginning teachers aren't going on to have long careers in education - incidents of burnout and workers compensation claims due to stress are at an alarmingly high level and many mid and late-career teachers are looking for other options.
"Unless things change on the ground the shortage will continue."
In May, the federal government announced that teachers, nurses and medical students would be paid a weekly sum of $319.50 while undertaking mandatory placement as part of their degrees from July 1 next year.
CSU said 16,000 of its students required placements last year, totalling almost two million hours of unpaid work.
