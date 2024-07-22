Smart ride helps roughie turn form around in surprise Wagga victory

CANBERRA galloper The Pres had run last at four of his last six starts.
He'd beaten just six horses home at his past six starts and hadn't won in almost two years.
But that didn't stop the six-year-old from causing a major boilover at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
The Pres ($26) returned to form with a bang, racing away with a three-length victory in one of the Country Boosted Battlers Cup - Benchmark 50 Handicaps (1300m).
Trained by John Rolfe at Canberra, The Pres relished the heavy conditions at Wagga to record his fourth career win.
"He absolutely loves wet tracks and he loves girl jockeys. He really does," Jenny Rolfe said.
"We've had a lot of trouble with his feet at his last couple of preparations but as soon as the wet tracks come, it was going to help him. He's got Clydesdale feet and she rode him a treat.
"All props to Rebecca (Bronett-Prag). She done a great job, she rides him all his work and she's really got him going well."
The Pres settled near last and while many other jockeys moved wider out on the track searching for better ground, Bronett-Prag made them look silly by saving ground along the fence.
She stuck to the inside and hit the front at the 200m mark before going on to score well.
Gundagai trainer David Blundell took out the other division of the Battlers Cup with four-year-old mare Brie Brie ($4.20).
The mare entered with only a win at Boorowa picnics to her name but that didn't stop punters from backing her into favouritism and she got the job done.
Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield also snared his second winner in the space of nine days when Lafilio ($3.80) scored an all-the-way win in the Class One & Maiden Plate (1800m).
Jason Lyon took riding honours with an early winning double, guiding Time Angel ($4.20) and Semper Fortis ($6.00) to victory.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin and apprentice jockey Holly Durnan combined to win the last race of the day, the Benchmark 82 Handicap (1400m), on Nic's Hero ($8.50).
