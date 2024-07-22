The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Smart ride helps roughie turn form around in surprise Wagga victory

MM
By Matt Malone
July 22 2024 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pres' part-owner Jenny Rolfe discusses the win with winning jockey Rebecca Bronett-Prag at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
The Pres' part-owner Jenny Rolfe discusses the win with winning jockey Rebecca Bronett-Prag at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

CANBERRA galloper The Pres had run last at four of his last six starts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.