'I felt rejected': How a simple idea is tackling the barriers to pleasure

Wagga's Holli Dunn is neurodivergent and all too familiar with the feelings of rejection and isolation.
Add uncomfortable situations into the mix of challenges she faces and it's almost debilitating.
Miss Dunn, 21, an employee at Wagga's Flirt Adult Store, is the local leader of new initiative Equally Flirty, which aims to provide better shopping experiences to those with a disability.
"The 18 months I have been working for Flirt I have never felt more accepted then I do currently," she said.
In her adolescence Miss Dunn was diagnosed with Aspergers but later re-diagnosed with ASD2 due to advancing medical knowledge.
"One thing that I always observe that due to my 'normalised' appearance and gender, is, I was expected to adapt constantly, however, when I displayed traits and characteristics of neurodivergence - something I cannot regulate - I was called discriminatory terminology, but truly worst of all I felt segregated and rejected.
"Unfortunately, my own diagnosis was the reason I struggled to understand why I was treated differently."
Such experiences can leave many people with disabilities without the confidence to go into places like adult stores and seek education information around the usage of toys.
Equally Flirty is the brainchild of two the chain's employees from Tamworth and Newcastle who are both neurodivergent.
"It's about fostering a supportive community where everyone feels valued and celebrated on their journey to discover and embrace their desires," Miss Dunn said.
Staff members are trained how to best help people with disabilities and improve their shopping experience by offering them sensory free sessions, in what they say is an industry first.
This means those with disabilities can come in on their own, whether that be after business hours or during.
"This service is a first within the Australian adult retail industry, the personalised shopping sessions allow for regulated sensory environments, uninterpreted experiences and informing with knowledge," Miss Dunn said.
Miss Dunn has created an algorithm allowing customers to submit a form covering an individual's information, which then creates of list of products.
"There isn't as much targeting for non-visible disabilities, especially when it comes to sensory and the nervous system," Miss Dunn said.
"With autism it affects the nervous system with the frontal lobe, so for example, I have a lower tolerance to sound and light."
The stigmas around sex and disability makes for the perfect storm for those with disabilities, according to Wagga psychologist Rachel Hogg.
"This stigma doesn't just affect those with disabilities, it can also affect their sexual partners, who are often trying to navigate something unfamiliar, often without much support," Dr Hogg said.
"On the one hand, I think these kinds of accommodations are necessary and valuable in making pleasure more accessible to those who might otherwise not feel comfortable accessing these services.
"On the other hand, ultimately we want to work towards reducing the stigma so that these kinds of accommodations aren't needed in the first place, but for now, this sort of approach likely has value.
"Pleasure, sexual or otherwise, is a critical part of our experience as human beings."
Flirt Wagga team leader Katie McCracken said since Equally Flirty has launched the service has "gone off".
"The idea is to make sure everyone has the same opportunity," she said.
"When they come in we will be able to give them multiple choices for toys they can use, it's about being direct and having that conversation and them feeling comfortable enough to have that conversation.
By normalising sexual pleasure and discussing it Ms McCracken said residents are able to feel more comfortable coming in and seeking correct information in regards to products.
"Any adult retailer is still very taboo in today's society and there's still so much misinformation out there and that's when you started running into health issues, where you're putting things where they don't belong, which is why we want to be able to educate in a sense and make sure everyone has the right things," she said.
"We want to push that is it OK to be intimate and it is OK to explore your body."
Mental health social worker Dr Sabine Wardle said people having control of their own sexual pleasure gives them a sense of empowerment.
"It's a matter of equity, accessibility and not disadvantaging anyone because of their limited aspects, I believe in human rights," Dr Wardle said.
"In terms of benefits, there's a lot of stigma around it and preconceptions about adult stores for anyone let alone those with disabilities, the challenge here is there are some safety concerns and sex education is important."
Dr Hogg said pleasure - sexual or otherwise - is a critical part of our existence as human beings.
"During periods of socioeconomic upheaval, such as we have experienced in the post-pandemic years, it can be especially hard to invest in the things that give us pleasure, in part because our lives become more about survival," she said.
"This makes sense, but it is still important and can be quite powerfully subversive to invest in pleasure where possible to do so.
"We are talking more openly about sex than we ever used to as a society, but we are having less sex than we used to.
"This problem intersects with the broader social crisis around loneliness - a health issue in its own right.
"There is no reason why those with disabilities wouldn't benefit from sexual intimacy and pleasure, but there are lots of reasons why it might be harder for them to access sexual pleasure."
Those challenges range from mobility changes that make it difficult to enjoy sex before an accident or injury, or it may relate to the social stigma that can result from having a disability that in turn can make it more difficult to find a sexual partner.
