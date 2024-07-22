'Shocking' conditions force Brothers to concentrate on getting little wins

Brothers couldn't have imagined worse playing conditions yet they proved why they're a top competitor this season.
Holding Junee to just two tries in a wet, windy game, the girls in green powered to an 18-10 win.
Adjusting best they could to the conditions, coach Chris Suckling said there were plenty of positives to take from the game.
Not only was it pleasing to add yet another win to their tally, it was a chance to get some proper wet footy under their belts.
A wet ball, slippery tags, and heavy pitch all contributed to what could have become a messy game.
"It was a good win considering the conditions, it was a shocking day," Suckling said.
"It was more the wind, it was virtually going directly across field.
"If you were passing that way you were good, the wind was helping you, but if you were passing into the wind it makes it hard so we just tried to minimise our mistakes and tried to keep it pretty standard, not trying to do too much with the ball.
"We just had to concentrate a bit harder."
The side's first real taste of winter play this season, knowing how to win in the conditions may help come finals.
Unable to predict what weather will grace the region Suckling said it's important to be adaptable.
It was a match that really tested their game sense and intelligence.
"You have to concentrate and do all the little things right to get that win," he said.
"You've got to adapt to all the conditions and come finals time it might be a bit warmer too.
"We're not looking too far ahead but you still have to have your fitness levels up and be ready for whatever turns up every week."
Brooke Wiggett was once again among the side's top performers, as was Maisie Freemantle who has settled into her role well this year.
Taking an 'old school' approach, Suckling said he'll be focusing on getting the little things right as finals loom closer.
Holding field position and pressing hard in defence will be key in coming weeks.
Temora 36 d Albury 6
Brothers 18 d Junee 10
Gundagai 10 d Young 8
Ladder
TEMORA 26, KANGAROOS 25, BROTHERS 23, JUNEE 15, TUMUT 14, Southcity 14, Young 9, Albury 8, Gundagai 6
