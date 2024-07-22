Giving the Tolland community a sense of pride one mattress at a time

Mattresses, bed frames, broken down washing machines, damaged trampolines and kiddie pools were among the most prolific pieces discarded during a mass clean-up across Tolland on Monday.
Dozens of volunteers joined 20 organisations to pitch in for the community clean-up day, which was hosted by Homes NSW and Argyle Housing
Last year 51 tonnes in waste was discarded from across 220 homes in Tolland at the annual event, and organisers expected similar outcomes this year.
Three large skip bins were set up at vacant land in Tarra Place, Tolland, with volunteers collecting waste from the kerbside and bringing it to the bins, or residents bringing in their rubbish themselves.
Homes NSW community engagement manager Lynne Welch said the initiative is about delivering support to the suburb's residents.
"We've obviously been working on a renewal for Tolland, so today's event is about telling the community that we're here to support their current needs and not just their future needs," she said.
"We had this event last year and we were able to collect over 51 tonnes of rubbish, so our expectations are pretty similar."
Not everyone has the means to discard large items like lounges and mattresses, and it isn't always affordable.
"Everyone deserves access to a clean and safe environment to live in, so offering clean-up days like this enables people to clean up the places they live in without such a hardship," Ms Welch said.
"Sometimes it's hard for them to organise collections and things, so for us to make it a communal thing."
Argyle Housing caseworker Jen English has volunteered at every event and despite it being a bit of a work out, it always leaves her feeling like she has made a positive change.
"I've been working in the community for 10 years and it's about Tolland coming together and cleaning up," she said.
"It's a team and it's coming together and giving the community a sense of pride.
"The elders in the community who don't have the capability, or those who don't have the funds or means, to remove their own rubbish are always very grateful."
