Last round byes can be controversial but premiers ready to take advantage

With sore bodies and second place locked in, Waratahs have earned their rest this weekend.
The reigning Southern Inland premiers secured their ladder position on Saturday in their final regular season game with a comfortable win over Wagga City.
A slow start is horrendous conditions allowed Crows to get an early jump, but once settled into the game there was no stopping the 'Tahs on their way to the 24-15 win.
Coach Mark Macarthur said it was nice to have a challenge before finals kick off in a fortnight.
"That's secured the second spot for us which is good," Macarthur said.
"We'll go into the major semi against Griffith.
"The warm up was pretty horrific, we had a bit of hail, rain, wind, all the seasons in one warm up.
"Once we got out there it took us a little bit to put it all together but in the second half we were able to come home strong.
"City threatened us a little bit at the start but I think that was from a little bit of a slow start so we won't let that happen again."
Knowing it was their last game before finals, Macarthur said the side has had a few big games to finish their season.
Though he would usually prefer to not have a pre-finals bye, this season the break has come at the right time.
With sore bodies after a hard slog to the end, there are plenty of rehab appointments booked in for the next two weeks.
"I usually wouldn't like to have a bye before the major semi but I think it's been well deserved," he said.
Looking at the team before the season began Macarthur said he knew he had a strong group of players in front of him.
Though they welcomed a large cohort of first-time players, most of them came into the game from similar codes and transitioned in well.
Holding up well to the expanded format this season, Macarthur said it took them a bit to adapt on the field but once it clicked they did well.
Acknowledging the increase has been difficult for some clubs, he said overall he's pleased with how the season has panned out.
"We've got enough experienced players within the squad that have rounded out the team," he said.
"the inexperienced players have come over from league, touch, whatnot so they all had that ball in hand skill set which is good
"It's been a fairly well rounded squad all up and that's reflected in the SIRU squad and the possibility of Brumbies representation."
Around the competition Griffith had an easy win over Reddies while Tumut continued their run into finals with a big victory over Albury-Wodonga.
