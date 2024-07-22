The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Last round byes can be controversial but premiers ready to take advantage

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 22 2024 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waratahs' Amelia Harris bypasses the Wagga City defenders during their win on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Waratahs' Amelia Harris bypasses the Wagga City defenders during their win on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

With sore bodies and second place locked in, Waratahs have earned their rest this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.