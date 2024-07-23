Charlie Millar, the little boy who captured the hearts of all he knew

Charlie Millar was only 10 when he grew his little angel wings, but his infectious, cheeky smile, innocent big blue eyes and grand sense of humour will be ingrained in the hearts of all he knew for decades to come.
On Saturday hundreds of loved ones came together to celebrate the life of the sweet, optimistic and charismatic boy who captured the hearts of thousands at a celebration of life service held at The Range Function Centre.
Charlie, adored son of Carly and Jeff Millar and big brother to Zara, 8, sadly passed away on July 11, leaving a void in the lives of all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with the small treasure.
At age two, Charlie was diagnosed with rare genetic neurological disease ataxia telangiectasia (A-T) and had been receiving ongoing treatment throughout the years.
A-T is non-curable and causes increasingly severe disability and premature death. It is hard to detect during the first two years of life, but is often identified around the age of two as a child's balance and coordination deteriorates.
Most children with A-T require the regular use of a wheelchair before their teenage years.
It also affects the immune system which in many cases leads to frequent chest and lung infections and a high risk of leukaemia and other cancers.
Little sister Zara shares the same diagnosis, and over the years Carly and Jeff have gone to great lengths to raise awareness around the condition and funds for crucial research.
While no doubt both Jeff, Carly and Zara are facing unimaginable pain in coming to terms with losing Charlie in a physical sense, they find strength in fighting for a better outcome for others facing the same diagnosis.
Jeff and Carly, who had never heard of AT before Charlie's diagnosis, have raised more than $761,126 for BRASHA-T, a not-for-profit charity which raises money to support research into finding a cure and a means for creating a support network for other families dealing with A-T.
In 2018, Jeff and his mates embarked on a 12 -day-trek from Kathmandu to Mt Everest Base Camp as part of their fundraising efforts - in which Walk to Everest for A-T was born.
Those who knew Charlie can honour him and support the Millars by continuing to raise funds and awareness and remember Charlie for the special, bright, positive boy he was known for.
One person who won't forget Charlie is his best mate and school friend Max Holloway who looked up to how strong and positive Charlie remained each and every day.
The pair met when Charlie started school at Mater Dei and quickly became friends.
Max's dad and close family friend Damien Holloway said getting to know Charlie is a blessing his family will always be thankful for.
"They became real close little mates and we were very, very fortunate to have the little fella in our life," he said.
"Max really enjoyed Charlie's sense of humour.
"Max really looked up to the way that Charlie handled the challenges life had thrown at him.
"They were only little boys but Max could recognise that resilience in Charlie."
Just weeks ago Charlie had been planning what he had wanted to do in his next days, a trait Damien said reflects on how optimistic he always was.
"He was always optimistic and saw the best of what life had to offer," he said.
"People that knew him knew he loved a joke. His sense of humour was well and truly beyond his years, it was like having somebody in their middle of their life throwing you a joke or prank.
"I guess because he spent so much time with his mum and dad and was so close to them it made him such a wise little soul and part of that was that it really enhanced his sense of humour.
"Some of our fondest memories is laughing about the jokes he use to like to play on you and the pranks he would do with Jeff."
Not many people would be able to understand just what Charlie was dealing with, particularly as a 10-year-old, but Damien said he was dealt with every challenge head-on.
It is a thought shared with all, which is why Jeff and Carly ultimately made the hard decision to hold a public service to celebrate Charlie's life.
"They knew how special he was to the community and I think they wanted everyone to know who he was - if you were lucky enough to spend time with him you'd realise how special he was," he said.
"A lot of that has to do with the family he came from, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and I'm sure his resilience and positivity and way of life he learnt that from his mother and his father.
"One of his biggest strengths is that he actually brought people together and he brought out the best in so many people.
