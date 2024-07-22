The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Town's fourth home destroyed by fire in less than a month

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 22 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire on Monday morning, the fourth house fire this month. Picture supplied
Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire on Monday morning, the fourth house fire this month. Picture supplied

Yet another home has been destroyed by fire in a southern Riverina town, the fourth to go up in flames in the matter of weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.