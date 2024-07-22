'It was pretty sad': One of the Riverina's best ruckmen is on the move

ONE of the Riverina's best ruckmen has played his last game in the region for now.
Northern Jets have farewelled dominant ruck Lachie Jones after he played his final game for the club in the win over Barellan last Saturday.
Jones will move to the Gold Coast this week.
Jones played a massive part in the Jets' rise to the Farrer League grand final in 2023, earning Team of the Year honours after a brilliant season.
He missed the start of this season due to an overseas trip but qas quick to make an impact in his nine games since returning.
The 24-year-old admitted it was hard to bid farewell to the Jets on the weekend.
"I love them. It was pretty sad on the day, I got pretty emotional about it," Jones said.
"The Jets are an unreal club, the boys there, the community side of it. It doesn't get much better than that with country footy.
"I know a lot of small towns, that's how it is, but I guess a lot of the bigger towns don't have that atmosphere where as with those smaller clubs, it's pretty good."
Jones has played all his football at the Jets but only returned to the game in 2021 after a break of three years.
He's enjoyed his football and will continue to pursue it in Queensland.
"I'll go up there for 12 or 18 months or something like that. If I like it, I'll hang around up there but I don't think it will be a permanent thing, just something different for a bit," he said.
"I think I will (play in Queensland), if I can get my body right.
"I'm a little bit on the fence about whether to go up there and push myself to play that higher level of footy, the QAFL there. We'll see what happens."
Jones admitted he's been happy with how much his game has developed since his return, particularly his form of last year that saw him finish equal second behind Jeromy Lucas in the Jets' best and fairest.
"Obviously the last few years have just been building to get that bit more experience in first grade," Jones said.
"Probably this year I wasn't as happy but I had a rough start and wasn't fully committed to it. I missed a fair bit at the start and didn't do much pre-season. I was worried with how my knee and body was holding up but I pushed through it to help them out.
"I was very happy with (last year). Towards the end of last year my knee started playing up a little bit. Even this year, it's been playing up so hopefully I can get that right and get back to the standard that I want to play."
The loss of Jones is a big one for the Jets, not just for next year but for the immediate future.
The Jets will be playing for their season when they host arch-rivals Temora at Ariah Park Sportsground on Saturday.
The Jets are two games plus percentage outside the top five with three rounds remaining.
Not only will the Jets be without Jones but Jack Fisher is also in severe doubt after a knee injury.
