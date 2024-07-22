The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It was pretty sad': One of the Riverina's best ruckmen is on the move

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 22 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets ruck Lachie Jones takes a strong mark against The Rock-Yerong Creek last season. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets ruck Lachie Jones takes a strong mark against The Rock-Yerong Creek last season. Picture by Les Smith

ONE of the Riverina's best ruckmen has played his last game in the region for now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.