The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nothing like the unexpected to get everyone talking: Hot takes from Group Nine

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 22 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malik Aitken tries to push off Mitch Bennett's tackle attempt as Tumut shocked Southcity on Sunday. A result that should put the rest of the competition on notice. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Malik Aitken tries to push off Mitch Bennett's tackle attempt as Tumut shocked Southcity on Sunday. A result that should put the rest of the competition on notice. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Turning up to a game when you don't know what's going to unfold is the best thing about sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.