Nothing like the unexpected to get everyone talking: Hot takes from Group Nine

Turning up to a game when you don't know what's going to unfold is the best thing about sport.
Group Nine in particular this season has that in spades.
Any preconceived ideas quickly go out the door when that first whistle is blown.
Zac Masters and Lewis Aragon being back in the side shouldn't have made that much difference but the premiers gave a timely reminder anyone can win on their day.
It helps set up an intriguing final four rounds of the season.
And how it pans out finals have almost come early with most of the six top teams playing each other week.
Those a step further down the ladder, in Tumut and Junee have shown there's no easy game this year.
Even Brothers have shown glimpses of what they can do if teams aren't at or close to their best.
We're in store for a big finish.
And it's going to be great viewing.
And rightfully so.
Clubs remain concerned about their futures, especially as they try to come to terms with changes they didn't want and how it's all gone down.
That seems to be the biggest sticking point.
I think there is plenty more to come from this space with many not yet prepared to give up the fight and keep pushing for what they believe is the best way forward for one of the best competition's in the state.
Hopefully there's a different reception later on.
They say a week is a long time in football and Albury certainly learned that the hard way.
After coming from the clouds last week to reel in Kangaroos' 24-0 lead for a crucial win, they let their chance to move into the top five slip.
The Thunder were up 22-6 on home turf but couldn't hold on against Temora.
Coach Justin Carney spruiked about never being out last week while that's certainly true but they've made things a little harder on themselves and now have that big road trip to Young.
Saturday's weather wasn't for the faint of heart but the last thing Brothers needed in the wet, cold and windy conditions at Equex Centre was Apenisa Driti hobbling off.
He's been leading the charge since signing on just before the start of the season after impressing for Riverina.
However a hamstring injury is set to derail what has already been a tough season.
Even so with more new faces joining the club, including a couple of Brothers juniors getting a taste in the top grade, it helps build a brighter future for the club.
And with plenty of former Brothers players still spread across the league they have plenty to work with.
