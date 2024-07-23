Finals no rude shock for Saints as they begin premiership campaign early

Finals have arrived early for one Farrer League club as they gear up for a tough run home.
The top five sides cannot be caught with three games left on the regular home and away fixture.
Currently undefeated atop the ladder, North Wagga has one of the hardest ends of the year.
After an easy round 15 win over The Rock-Yerong Creek, the Saints still need to play three of the four top five teams.
Coach Flynn Hogg said the tricky run to the end of the year will benefit her side.
This year's finals series will feature the same teams as in 2023, and after falling at the final hurdle last season, Hogg is hoping to continue strong until the end of the year.
"It's a bit deja vu, I think the top five has been locked in for a while now, you could definitely see there is a gap between the top five and the bottom four," Hogg said.
"It's probably actually good coming into finals playing tougher games that are going to be close, it will give us a bit more of a push.
"The first round is a long time ago when you think about it, so it's good to play them when they've gelled and progressed as a team, so when we get to finals we don't get as much of a rude shock."
With personal experience finishing home and away seasons undefeated but not winning a premiership, Hogg said she's trying not to focus on the win-loss record.
"[Being undefeated] doesn't seem to be playing on the girl's minds at all, but again we haven't really discussed it, we sort of use it as a positive thing to say yes we are capable of beating anyone and yes we can do it," she said.
So far Temora is the only top five game the Saints have played twice.
The difference from their first meeting to their second was significant, with the Saints only snaring a three goal win in round 14.
Hogg is expecting that the last three games of their year will be just as tough.
"I think [the Temora game] was good for us, hopefully that's what finals are going to be like, no one really likes finals where you hit the other team out of the park," she said.
"On the weekend Barellan beat Jets and I thought Jets would have beat Barellan, so it can go anyway.
"Finals are a completely different ball game too, there's more pressure, especially for us shooters, there's a bit more pressure because at the end of the day if we don't get the goals, we don't win."
Preparing to play the second placed East Wagga-Kooringal this weekend, Hogg said it's like going into the unknown.
With a big squad this season and rotating availability, the Hawks side has looked different week to week.
She's anticipating as the end of the season nears closer that umpiring will start to change slightly too.
Playing other top sides she hopes will help prepare for that shift.
"East Wagga haven't had their team much, and they've been going up and down, so you don't really know who's in their team, I never know what you're going to get," she said.
"I know it's going to be tough, physical, a good contest so again I think that'll be really good for finals because top five are always physical and a good contest.
"We get the umpires who let more stuff go in there, so I think it's a good one coming into finals."
Meanwhile the third-placed Northern Jets also have their work cut out for them with Temora and East Wagga still to come.
The Jets started the season strong and despite a rough few weeks as they reach the season mid-point, they have reestablished themselves as premiership contenders.
