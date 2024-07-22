'Everyone loved him': Wagga trainer 'devastated' after loss of stable star

WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt is coming to terms with the loss of his stable star Allaboutroy.
The four-year-old was set to race first-up at Rosehill last Saturday but had to be humanely euthanised after breaking down at trackwork last week.
Allaboutroy had won two of his first 10 starts but also placed on five occasions.
The only three times he hadn't featured in the placings were Highway starts in Sydney, where he was never beaten any more than three and a half lengths.
Byatt was working Allaboutroy when he suffered the injury and was naturally devastated by the loss.
"He was just such a nice, good-natured little horse. He'll be very sadly missed," Byatt said.
"Everyone loved him at the track because he was a pretty looking fella. All the girls loved him.
"It was devastating."
Byatt believes Allaboutroy was set for his best campaign yet until tragedy struck.
"We hadn't seen the best of him, being a young horse," he said.
"I'd really thought he had come back better than ever but that's the way it goes sometimes.
"He beat Asgarda (last preparation) and she comes out and wins the Country Championships."
Allaboutroy was owned by Bob Jessup, Kade Passlow and a group of his friends.
Byatt was still coming to terms with the loss this week.
"It goes to show. I really wrapped him in cotton wool and it can still happen can't it?" Byatt said.
"That's the thing. Everyone used to say I was too soft on him. I wanted to look after him but it doesn't matter what you do, it can happen."
