The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Everyone loved him': Wagga trainer 'devastated' after loss of stable star

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 22 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part-owner Bob Jessup and trainer Graham Byatt with the late Allaboutroy, who passed last week after a trackwork injury. Picture by Les Smith
Part-owner Bob Jessup and trainer Graham Byatt with the late Allaboutroy, who passed last week after a trackwork injury. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt is coming to terms with the loss of his stable star Allaboutroy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.