Five things we learnt from round 14 of the Riverina League

It was an important day for Griffith on Saturday at Maher Oval as they claimed a nine-point victory in what was truly an eight-point game against Turvey Park. In tough conditions, it was the Swans leaders who stood up when it mattered most as they helped put Griffith in the box seat to play finals. Sydney midfield recruit Tom Baxter was excellent through the middle and around stoppages while Nathan Richards had a fantastic game in conditions that don't usually suit big men. Griffith captain Jack Rowston also was also superb with his class and leadership being an important asset in what was such a tiring and gruelling contest. The Swans have underachieved somewhat so far this season, however with an extra game in hand and with a more favourable draw it is likely they will play finals. Griffith's top line players proved on Saturday that they aren't going to lie down without giving this season one hell of a fight.
While Griffith put themselves in the box seat to play finals on Saturday, at the other end of the result it added another nail to the coffin for the Bulldogs. It's been a trying season for the reigning premiers who have gone through more than their fair share of outside distractions and injuries. While showing plenty of fight in their defeat, they just simply didn't have the ability to reel back in Griffith who surged ahead after a third-quarter spurt. They have the bye this weekend to reset then three games to come against Narrandera, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. With Griffith likely to win two maybe even three of their final four games, the Bulldogs are going to need to put up a near flawless run and overturn a 110-point deficit to the Lions in order to give themselves a chance of returning to finals.
It's been a difficult second half of the season so far for the Hoppers who have found themselves on the receiving end of a couple of disappointing defeats. A 127-point belting to Collingullie-Wagga before their bye was a bit of a reality check before they were faced with tough conditions and narrowly went down on the road to a hungry Wagga Tigers outfit on Saturday. Their first half of the season means they have a finals spot just about secured, however I believe the Hoppers just need a win to help get them back on track before a couple of tough clashes over the next month. At home this weekend against Leeton-Whitton, this is the chance the Hoppers need to find some form ahead of games against finals contenders Griffith and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. The Hoppers have proved this season so far they are a top three or four side, they just need to overcome the little slump they currently find themselves in.
It's safe to say there is going to be a lot of interest regarding the upcoming selection decisions Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn makes as the Lions surge into finals in roughly a month's time. Possibly the biggest one is what they decide to do with their tall contingent and how many players they decide to take into the more important games of the year. Tom Banuelos has been the shining light for the Lions this year and would be in contention for GGGM's best and fairest given the dominance he has shown both through the ruck and up forward. Dan Foley started the year on fire and returned over the weekend in the Lions win against Leeton-Whitton. Jacob Olsson made a mid-season comeback and has proven over the past few years that he can add a fair bit to the Lions side when the competition gets serious. Then you have Jethro Peck as well who started the year in first grade and made his return in reserves on Saturday where he finished with a bag of seven goals. The Lions could take all four into a finals game, the question is whether they do and who they do pick if they decide to select only two or three.
On a day where even standing still on a footy field would've been difficult, the fact Collingullie-Wagga managed to put 22.19 (151) on the scoreboard is truly unbelievable. Granted, Narrandera haven't been the toughest opponents at times this season however the Demons still had the horrible conditions to contend with. Down the road at Robertson Oval, Wagga Tigers and Coolamon scored a combined 40 points in four quarters of footy. The Demons just about averaged that in every quarter as they romped home to a 149-point win. Just when you think the Demons have reached their peak, they seem to raise the bar a little bit higher and having that kind of scoreboard ability in terrible conditions is proof as to just how well Collingullie-Wagga is travelling.
