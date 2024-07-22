Five things we learnt from round 14 of the Riverina League

It's safe to say there is going to be a lot of interest regarding the upcoming selection decisions Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn makes as the Lions surge into finals in roughly a month's time. Possibly the biggest one is what they decide to do with their tall contingent and how many players they decide to take into the more important games of the year. Tom Banuelos has been the shining light for the Lions this year and would be in contention for GGGM's best and fairest given the dominance he has shown both through the ruck and up forward. Dan Foley started the year on fire and returned over the weekend in the Lions win against Leeton-Whitton. Jacob Olsson made a mid-season comeback and has proven over the past few years that he can add a fair bit to the Lions side when the competition gets serious. Then you have Jethro Peck as well who started the year in first grade and made his return in reserves on Saturday where he finished with a bag of seven goals. The Lions could take all four into a finals game, the question is whether they do and who they do pick if they decide to select only two or three.