Five things we learnt from round 14 of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Griffith defender Riley Lucas gets a handball away during the Swans win against Turvey Park at Maher Oval. Lucas was one of the Swans better players in their nine-point victory. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Griffith's top players rise to the challenge when required

It was an important day for Griffith on Saturday at Maher Oval as they claimed a nine-point victory in what was truly an eight-point game against Turvey Park. In tough conditions, it was the Swans leaders who stood up when it mattered most as they helped put Griffith in the box seat to play finals. Sydney midfield recruit Tom Baxter was excellent through the middle and around stoppages while Nathan Richards had a fantastic game in conditions that don't usually suit big men. Griffith captain Jack Rowston also was also superb with his class and leadership being an important asset in what was such a tiring and gruelling contest. The Swans have underachieved somewhat so far this season, however with an extra game in hand and with a more favourable draw it is likely they will play finals. Griffith's top line players proved on Saturday that they aren't going to lie down without giving this season one hell of a fight.

