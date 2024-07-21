'It's been amazing': Wagga's wonderful winter festival wraps up

The Festival of W has come and gone for another year and by all accounts it was a success.
Running over the school holidays (July 5-21), the spectacular event saw thousands of residents and travellers from all over turned out to enjoy Wagga's winter wonder.
From the light show to the ice rink, the whole festival was a hit with the crowds.
Although not as jam packed as other nights, festivities were still in full swing on Sunday evening, with kids of all ages out skating on the ice, families enjoying food and drinks around the fire pits, and the light show captivated crowds, colouring the night sky one last time.
Michelle Lamotte has been a constant over the two weeks taking pictures and encouraging her friends and family to get out for the event.
"It's been amazing, brilliant for Wagga," she said.
"It looks like everyone has been enjoying themselves and seemed to have a great time.
"The light show is amazing ... and last weekend (Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13) the [UV spaghetti] was great in the main street ... and so was the silent disco, it looked like the kids had so much fun."
A few families had missed much of the event while away on holiday, but made the most of the final two nights.
Lisa Price said this year had a great layout with the food and drinks (House of FoW) right beside the ice rink.
"It's perfect. You can be inside enjoying a glass of wine, while the kids have a skate," she said.
Christine Richards agreed and said the larger size of the House of FoW, both inside the tent and outside with the fire pits, was an improvement to last year.
While Liza Nicholson - who was down from Young for the day - said it was great to see her grand daughter who came up from Albury - enjoying herself ice skating.
"We're looking forward to the light show," she said.
"Also, having it during NAIDOC week was good ... and for them to keep that [sentiment] throughout is good.
"We've really enjoyed it."
Although everyone loved the Festival of W and think it was a wonderful event for Wagga, they hope future years can capitalise on the success and continue to grow.
Ms Price said food trucks or something similar would be a good addition and bringing back a few aspects and attractions from last year as well.
"Last year, where they closed the street and had live music, maybe bringing something like that back would be great," she said.
"But this seems like it's been really great and we're enjoying it."
Others said they wouldn't change a thing.
"I have no negatives, only positives," said Ms Lamotte.
"People have enjoyed themselves and it has brought loads of visitors, which is really great for the community."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.