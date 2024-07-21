Trevor's happy to be 'guinea pig'

Wagga's Trevor Smith knows it's "probably too late" for him.
But that doesn't mean the 74-year-old is not willing and able to be part of a research project into motor neurone disease, including clusters within the Riverina, in the hope it'll help others in the same situation.
Mr Smith was diagnosed with the terminal disease five years ago and told Emily Anderson he would do anything to contribute to finding a cure or cause.
"If I could be used as a guinea pig, or something like that, that they might be able to find a cure for people down the track," he said.
Sticking with the medical theme, Finn Coleman reports, in a first for the region, an endometrial cancer treatment option is now available at Calvary Riverina Hospital. Finn spoke with specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Marlene Bothma, who performed the laparoscopic hysterectomy.
In sport, our team has all the action from what was a very cold weekend around the grounds, including a boilover that's opened up the Group Nine finals race and 'crazy' netball courts that became very slippery in the wet conditions.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.