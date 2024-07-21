Energy lift helps cause boilover to open up Group Nine finals race

The Group Nine finals race is wide open after Tumut pulled off a big surprise.
Eight days after being thrashed by Junee, who were sitting on the bottom of the ladder, the Blues hit back in a big way to put a dent in Southcity's finals aspirations.
While the Bulls remain in fourth spot after the 24-10 loss at Harris Park on Sunday, only three points separates three teams eyeing off two finals spots on the compact ladder.
Neither Gundagai or Albury helped their chances with losses over the weekend however Southcity were left to rue another poor display against a team underneath them on the ladder.
After being on the end of a 54-12 loss week, captain-coach Zac Masters was thrilled with how the young side responded.
"I thought it was a much better effort," Masters said.
"We looked back on the videos from the last couple of weeks and you could just tell our energy wasn't up to standard so playing with some enthusiasm was all we focused on this week.
"I think it was the telling tale as we probably didn't play our best footy, we didn't complete at a high percentage but our intent and enthusiasm kept us in the game."
Southcity struck an early blow as Seb Rodet opened the scoring in the second minute.
However the Blues were certainly up for the fight.
The premiers struck back after a Bulls error as Jacob Toppin scored to level things.
Toppin then put the Blues in front four minutes later when he scored off a Malik Aitken kick.
Southcity had the chance to hit right back after Tumut made a mistake shortly after the resumption of play however Campbell Lyons.
A quick break off the restart saw Tumut go further in front as Callum Rossiter raced away to complete a long range try.
Leading 18-6 at half-time, Tumut held Southcity out despite having four consecutive sets on their line.
The tide of possession then turned as Masters forced his way over midway through the second half.
Trey Charles scored out wide with 13 minutes remaining to cut into the margin and Mitch Bennett and debutant Matthew Davis both close to scoring to set up a tense finish but Tumut had enough answers to bring up their fourth win of the season.
Masters, who missed the loss to Junee with a back issue, was pleased to see the team tough it out.
"We seemed to make it hard for ourselves and in that second half we probably spent 15-20 minutes defending our own line but managed to hold them out," he said.
"I think that's a really good effort and it shows the boys are willing to turn up for each other."
Tumut are now looking to back up the performance when they host struggling Brothers at Twickenham on Sunday while Southcity, who were without captain Kyle McCarthy face another big test against Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Their crosstown rivals are now a win, and significant points differential ahead of them in third place after the bye.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.