Historic win for the travellers as reigning premiers take unlikely loss at home

Tolland felt like the flood gates were ready to open and after their first ever win over Hanwood in Hanwood, they might be right.
The Wolves made the trek for their final out-of-town game of the season and on a heavy pitch managed to finish the game up 1-0.
Both teams held the run of play throughout the game, with each side creating ample opportunities to score.
But it was persistence in their corners that got the travellers up in the 73rd minute.
Easing back onto the field after injury, Nicholas Tsipiras only took the field in the second half but it was enough for him to score the only goal for the day and earn player of the match.
Max Lysaght said it's a testament to how important he is to the side.
"He came on at half time and he made the difference really," Lysaght said.
"He scored our goal and he just lifted us all, he created so many opportunities and was just dangerous.
"It's good to have players that are coming off the bench and making such a big impact like that."
Still with players recovering from injury, and with coach Ahmed Al-Rubie unavailable this weekend, it really was an unlikely win.
Both sides had their share of the ball but it was fitness that Lysaght said was the biggest difference in the end.
"I think the run of the play went both ways really, our fitness really got us home in the end," he said.
"We had a few corners in a row and we were looking pretty hot and just capitalised.
"We're pretty fit, we've done a lot in the preseason to get fit, we really worked on it, so I think we were the fitter team and that's what got us the result really."
Charlton Zahra said it was a tough slog.
Patience was key for the side as the game wore on and there was a feeling Tsipiras' goal wasn't far away.
"I think at that point of the game, we were on top, we were moving the ball around, we were on top of them, it felt like there was a goal coming, we were just waiting for the moment," Zahra said.
"We felt in control at that point in the game.
"We knew if we kept doing the right things the goal would come."
But with the win secured, it was time to celebrate.
"It's always very tough playing Hanwood at Hanwood, I know we've never beaten them away so that's always a thought in the back of your head," Zahra said
"It was just good to be able to beat them in their home ground for the first time, it was unreal.
"We should just keep building, getting stronger and stronger as we move closer towards the end of the season.
"After that sticky part we had a couple weeks back, we've now had two wins in a row, on the road, so it feels like the momentum is building, so we just need to keep working on that and keep pushing forward and getting three points every week."
Meanwhile across the league, Wagga United earned their second win of the year and Young continued their good form.
Despite closures earlier in the week, Rawlings Park was not up to playing standards and the game between South Wagga and Lake Albert became the first washout of the season.
The two clubs will organise a time to play the match at a later date.
Tolland 1 d Hanwood 0
Wagga United 2 d Yoogali 1
Young 3 d Henwood Park 1
South Wagga v Lake Albert WASHOUT
