The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Historic win for the travellers as reigning premiers take unlikely loss at home

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 21 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tolland's Charlton Zahra in action during the Wolves' win over Hanwood. Picture by Liam Warren
Tolland's Charlton Zahra in action during the Wolves' win over Hanwood. Picture by Liam Warren

Tolland felt like the flood gates were ready to open and after their first ever win over Hanwood in Hanwood, they might be right.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.