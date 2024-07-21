'Must win' game helps side sneak into finals contention after important win

Tumut are one step closer to a finals appearance after a comprehensive win over Southcity.
The sides were tied up with five wins a piece before their game on Sunday, but with a fire in their bellies after last weekend's disappointing loss, the Blues found their way to victory.
A heavy pitch didn't slow the travellers down and it was the young up and comers that impressed most in the 20-4 win.
Playing coach Courtney Barratt said the team knew how important winning the game was to their final prospects.
"We spoke about this week at training that this was a must win game for us," Barratt said.
"We had to win to keep the finals hopes alive, so we yeah we did talk about it at training this weekend, spoke about how important this game was for us to win.
"I knew that we could, it was just how we turned up on the day and if we did it as a team it would work out.
"They all went out there pretty fired up and put on their best performances."
After falling to Junee by just two-points, the Blues were eager for a win after having felt they let that game slip through their hands.
Despite the implications the result would have on the ladder, it was the side's young guns that stepped up to the challenge most.
Coming up from juniors this season, Demi Sturt and Sienna Dehnert impressed Barratt.
Playing in the centre and wing, they held their own in a tough match.
Meanwhile Ella Lindley took the attacking lessons to heart, crossing the try line twice.
"It's nice to have a win like that, especially off such a tough loss to Junee last week, the girls were pretty upset with that loss so it was nice to come out like this," Barratt said.
"We learnt some lessons last week playing against Junee and got back to training this week, worked really hard and everything sort of came together for us today so I'm super stoked with the result and proud of how the girls played.
"Last weekend we probably had most of the possession we just couldn't get the tries, we had the ball in our hands but when it came down to scoring tries we just couldn't couldn't get there, couldn't get over the line, so it was definitely a lesson in the way we attack and our shape on the field.
"We made a few adjustments this week and worked really hard, spoke about it before we ran out on the field today and It all worked out for us."
With just three games, and a bye, left before finals begin, the Blues aren't locked in yet.
Still on the edge of contention, though sitting in fifth currently, Barratt said there is no space for complacency.
Despite ladder positions, she said that every team in the competition is highly competitive and she's expecting tough matches against Brothers, Gundagai, and Albury.
The win this weekend, she said, helps prove they can hold their own even against tough opponents.
"It's always a massive task to play against a team that's as good as Brothers," she said.
"But I think after a game like today, it boosts the girl's confidence in their own abilities before heading into a game like that."
Meanwhile at Gundagai, the Tigers had their first win since round 16 last year.
In a tight game it was once again kicking that made all the difference as they held on for a two-point win.
Earlier in the weekend Brothers and Temora continued to show why they're among the top contenders for this year's premiership.
Temora 36 d Albury 6
Brothers 18 d Junee 10
Tumut 20 d Southcity 4
Gundagai 10 d Young 8
Ladder
TEMORA 26, KANGAROOS 25, BROTHERS 23, JUNEE 15, TUMUT 14, Southcity 14, Young 9, Albury 8, Gundagai 6
