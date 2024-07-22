Swap meet's success opens up for more groups to tap funding boost

More local charities and community groups need to raise their hands for funds says Wagga Annual Swap Meet organisers.
After yet another successful weekend of the rare and the wonderful, Classic and Historic Automobile Club of Australia's Wagga branch (CHACA) president and swap meet organiser Barry Holloway said they would love to see more people apply for funds.
"This year we had I think five applicants, but I'm sure there's many more people, there are many more groups, that would love to have some funds," he said.
"The money we give to, like the Children's Hospital one year was $20,000 ... great organisations ... there's got to be more out there that need those funds.
"That's what we're about."
Having run for more than 25 years at the Wagga Showgrounds, the swap meet attracted hundreds of stall holders and thousands of people from around the region and Australia on Sunday, July 21.
CHACA has grown the event to be the biggest of its type in NSW and third-largest nationally.
Mr Holloway said considering the weather during the days prior it was a great day.
"[Given] I'm a newer president ... it's a new experience for me, I'm just surprised at the community involvement. It's brilliant," he said.
"There was a lot of enthusiasm this year.
"It's just a good communal thing."
For car enthusiasts and collectors of all kinds, it is a great place to find some fantastic auto-memorabilia, antiques, bric-a-brac, ornaments, collectables and more paraphernalia.
Gramophones and phonographs are not a device you find in most households.
Despite this, Andrew Best's stall of vintage devices caught the eyes of all age groups who walked past.
He was a young man when he got his first portable gramophone and has since turned a hobby into a business.
"I've been doing this for 40 years," Mr Best said.
"So I pick up these things ... which are absolutely knackered and refurbish them and get them right.
"I take them to swap meets and sell them on eBay."
The Melburnian travels to a handful of swap meets in the NSW and Victoria every year, including Wagga, Bendigo and Castlemaine.
Mr Best said the mixture of things available at swap meets is what makes them so good and for so many different age groups to be checking out his refurbished devices was great to see.
"It's just enjoyable. I know lots of people here now and it's a great atmosphere," he said.
"Thanks to Wagga for just being such a wonderful town."
Mr Best said he has repaired and refurbished so many gramophones and phonographs it's not too difficult for him.
"I've got a group of people that we can run to [for help]," he said.
"I know a guy in Adelaide who helps me out with bits and pieces, and I know another guy who does the reproduces for me on the photographs, and I do just basically everything else from scratch.
"They don't look [good] when I get them raw ... it's quite a bit of effort. Generally a phonograph will take me two weeks and that's including polishing it and getting it right and all that sort of stuff.
"But I'm doing others at the same time. As I'm doing one, I'll half strip the next one ready to go and I'm waiting for glue to dry on another and I'm waiting for paint to dry on another."
Tolland Football Club has been part of the swap meet since its inception, selling food and drinks out of the club's stall at the showgrounds.
"We originally were the only caterers here," club member Donna O'Grady said.
"We raise money for our club, which helps in the long run - reducing fees, buying equipment, running a club.
"So it's really good that way for sponsorship for us to help, but it's good for the community.
The Tolland Football Club stall has been at the showgrounds for a long time and originally built by members of the club.
"They started doing the show and then they've done this. So we actually have generations now coming back ... it's renowned," Ms O'Grady said.
The club members running the stall were a mix of current and former players, and parents of current and former players.
"It's just a nice community feel," Ms O'Grady said.
Throughout its history the swap meet has been able to help more than 70 local charities and community groups, with most of the money raised each year going towards the deserving causes.
Mr Holloway said it meant a tremendous amount to the club to support these organisations.
"It looks pretty good [this year]. I think financially we did alright ... I was told yesterday afternoon that we did pretty well." he said.
"We've got a lot of returnees next year, already booked 200-odd stores, so everyone seemed to be happy. A
"We had people from Griffith, Albury, down from Sydney ... so pretty good overall."
Mr Holloway said the sponsors and council were wonderful this year in supporting the swap meet, with plenty of local business signing on.
"I can't get over the enthusiasm from the businesses and the people," he said.
"The attendance we get, the attention we get is really good."
