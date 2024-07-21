Nugget's T-bucket: The 100-year-old pickup on Wagga's roads every day

Most of the time a nearly 100-year-old car on the road would look out of place, but at the Wagga Annual Swap Meet it was right at home.
A prized possession of John 'Nugget' Rice, his 1927 Ford Model T roadster pickup was a popular attraction of the event, despite not being for sale.
Many may have seen the historic vehicle around town over the years as it is Mr Rice's everyday car.
"It gets driven daily, a true no frills and cheap thrills machine," he said.
"It's just a good fun thing. Takes the rubbish to the tip, carries firewood ... its just a very early Ford."
Originally built in Canada and assembled in Fremantle, WA, Mr Rice found the car deconstructed in a scrap pile at a farm in West Wyalong.
"It was only a matter of time before it would have gone to the scrap," he said.
"It was just laying on the grass, cattle walking on a lot of it, it was nearly beyond repair.
"But believe it or not, the farmer wanted $500, so I gave him the $500 and brought it back here, with parts that I didn't need and got $500 back for the [extra parts]."
Mr Rice completely rebuilt the early-Ford, with mostly original parts, some from later models and a few imported.
"There was a lot of wood in them, but the wood had rotted and deteriorated ... but it all sort of basically came back together as the original car," he said.
The Wagga resident has also done a road trip of a lifetime with the little pickup, fitting a camping apparatus to the tray and hitting the roads all around Australia, including Tasmania, up the Birdsville Track, Uluru and Alice Springs.
"That was three-years-ago. It was just something I was always going to do and this just worked," hey said.
"I did a few things [to the car] so I could make the trip without having to worry."
The retro-ford went up the Birdsville track without a problem.
"I found cars up there getting towed out and it was peculiar that this little thing for some reason didn't," he said.
"I could stick in the truck tracks and it kept driving."
Also in Birdsville, the T-bucket was small enough to travel on a barge to cross a flooded Diamantina River, while other travellers were forced to stop for the night.
When in South Australia, the little vehicle saved Mr Rice's life.
"I hit a kangaroo in South Australia. A big kangaroo ... I never even saw him coming," he said.
"The car took a hard right turn ... and I turned right across oncoming traffic went over the bank.
"The first thought that came to my head was I was going to die because I thought the car would come over the top and kill me.
But fortunately for Mr Rice, the car's front wheels being in front of the car, protected him as the car stayed on four tyres.
"I couldn't believe it. I got it back up on the road, had a flat tire and I had some damage.
"And then two cops came up behind me and ... he just told me where to go and camp and I was happy to do that just to get this thing off the road.
"It took a little bit of straightening out. I had to go and get a tire from somewhere. I got it fixed and got it rolling again, but Jesus, you never know your luck."
Mr Rice doesn't think he'll ever let the car go. Not only is the car far too important to him, but it is his main source of transport.
"When I was in WA, up in the northern part, this guy just came out of the woodwork and he wasn't gonna let me go. He wanted the car," he said.
"I asked what he wanted it for and he said he had some sort of a resort ... and he said wanted to take it around and take people for rides.
"He eventually offered me $20,000. I said 'it's not for sale' and 'I've still gotta get back to Wagga, I've still gotta get home'.
"He said, 'I'll drive you to the airport' ... which would have been nearly two days to get back here. I was just like 'No, I'm keeping it'."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.