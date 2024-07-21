The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nugget's T-bucket: The 100-year-old pickup on Wagga's roads every day

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 21 2024 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John 'Nugget' Rice with his 1927 Ford Model T roadster pickup at the Wagga Swap Meet at the showgrounds. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
John 'Nugget' Rice with his 1927 Ford Model T roadster pickup at the Wagga Swap Meet at the showgrounds. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Most of the time a nearly 100-year-old car on the road would look out of place, but at the Wagga Annual Swap Meet it was right at home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.