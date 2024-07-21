The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Marrar buck wet weather trend to improve game performance in poor conditions

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 21 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University's Lucy Ennis grabs a loose ball at the edge of the ring. Picture by Les Smith
Charles Sturt University's Lucy Ennis grabs a loose ball at the edge of the ring. Picture by Les Smith

Defenders were grounded across the league this weekend as wet conditions left them in a conundrum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.