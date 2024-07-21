Marrar buck wet weather trend to improve game performance in poor conditions

Defenders were grounded across the league this weekend as wet conditions left them in a conundrum.
Slippery courts meant the usual flyers were forced to keep their feet on the ground for fear of getting back under the ring in time.
It's a dilemma Kadison Hofert said benefited her side as they earned their third win of the season.
High winds, near-freezing temperatures, and heavy rain had players expecting the worst when they took the court.
A rare sighting of sun was welcomed once the game began, but it didn't arrive before players were already wet.
"It was tough conditions, pouring rain but the girls played really well and were pretty excited to get another win on the board," Hofert said.
Defeating Charles Sturt University 40-36 it was a tough slog to the end.
Back-to-basics netball was key to success in the conditions and coincidentally it's something Hofert has been working on with the team over the past month.
"It definitely did impact the speed of the game and I think it impacted the defenders mostly," she said.
"Going for intercepts, you couldn't really do it because you couldn't get back to your shooter again.
"We stuck with our basics and ended up doing it really well.
"I think the conditions actually really did help yesterday, doing lots of the short, sharp passes, re-offering more than one option to the ball.
"It was nice to put it into play because we had to, but hopefully next week we can do it again."
Young guns Inez McPherson and Summer Griffiths were standouts for the side.
Returning from school in Sydney over the school holidays, McPherson has been pulled into the top grade side when home after making her debut last season.
Hofert said her presence in the team is always welcomed.
Meanwhile Griffith made the jump to the Bombers from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at the start of the year.
One of several teenagers in the group, her confidence has continued to build with each game.
"Their defensive pressure when CSU were bringing the ball down, they go so many tips throughout the centre which I think turned the game for us," she said.
"They were just very patient, their feeds were awesome.
"When Inez comes down for school holidays we have her, she is a little weapon and it's so good to have her, it's really exciting that she wants to come back and play at Marrar so any time that she comes back I'm more than happy to have her in our team.
"Summer is another young one, she's like a little sponge she just takes in everything that we tell her at training and during the games and her confidence as a player has grown so much throughout the season.
"I'm keen to see her keep growing."
With a bye in round 17, Marrar have just two games left this season.
Though no longer in finals contention, Hofert said the side is still determined to finish the season strong.
"This win will give us a good confidence boost going into Barellan next week," she said.
"Obviously, we haven't probably had the results we wanted in the second half of the season, the scores are blown out a bit more but having that winning confidence going into that game I think will be really positive for us and we know we can definitely match it with them.
"We'll just have a couple of good trainings this week and then hopefully we can match it on the day and finish the season with two more wins."
Barellan 33 d Northern Jets 32
North Wagga 65 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 43
Temora 47 d Coleambally 12
Marrar 40 d Charles Sturt University 36
