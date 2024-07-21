Defence comes to the fore as Young show their premiership credentials

Defence is what wins premierships and Young captain-coach Tom Giles feels it's all starting to come together for his side.
The Cherrypickers only conceded once as they maintained their spot on top of the ladder with a 25-6 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
The Tigers have really pushed fellow top five teams in the last month, with their last three losses by seven points or less.
However they couldn't match it with Young in the second half.
Leading 9-0 at half-time after Tom Demeio slotted a field goal just before the siren, Young couldn't stop Benjy Hannan from scoring eight minutes into the second half.
Giles was pleased with how they responded to really close out the game.
"Our defence in the last three weeks has been phenomenal and if we keep that it should be good signs for us," Giles said.
"It's going in the right direction and we're ticking along nicely.
"It's not like before when we were playing bad, that was a really good game and we were tough. That's just us.
"If we're that tough we will be hard to stop."
Gundgaai's only try came off a deflected kick.
Young rallied late after Jesse Corcoran was sin binned with eight minutes to play to keep Gundgaai to one try.
It was one of the most pleasing things for Giles.
"It was a good game, they are a good side and they're tough who should have beat Temora and should have beat Wagga (Kangaroos) in two games here and they are two of the top teams too," Giles said.
"They are a good side and we knew we just had to go set-for-set with them.
"The first half was good, Tommy slotted that field goal to go up 9-0 and they came out pretty good but we did too and the try they scored was a grubber kick deflection and that's the only try they scored.
"They had multiple sets there when we were short players and we d-ed up unreal."
Young were able to get the better of an under strength Tigers outfit, who were without Tyron Gorman and Trent Skeers from last week's two-point loss to Temora.
Other results falling their way means Gundagai remain in fifth, two points behind Southcity but more importantly one point clear of Albury in the tight race for finals spots.
They will be looking to hit back when they take on a Junee outfit chasing a third straight win.
The 'Pickers are also set for a big finish to the season with games against Albury, Kangaroos and Temora to come.
Temora reeled off 22 unanswered points to produce a big comeback.
Bradon Taylor completed an impressive second half display, scoring in the last six minutes to help the Dragons to a 28-22 win over Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
After producing a big comeback against Kangaroos last week, seven days later the Thunder let a chance to move into Group Nine's top five slip.
They took a 22-10 lead into half-time as Isaac Carpenter extended his big try scoring run with a first-half double.
Dragons winger Jared McKinnon almost single handedly got his team back into the contest scoring their first 16 points after a hat-trick of tries.
James Stewart then scored to lock things up.
Just when it looked like the teams were going to split the points, Taylor was able to put the Dragons in front for the first time.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone thought their defence in the second half helped change the game.
"The two halves for us were chalk and cheese," McCrone said.
"The second half we defended really, played a tough, committed style of football and got the result."
In horrible conditions, the Thunder struggled to make inroads in the second half.
McCrone thought the team's attitude adjustment also helped turn the tide.
"It was a bit of a wake up call as if we're five to 10 per cent off as a group, let alone individually, any team can beat us, especially with the run in we've got now," he said.
"If we all pack the right attitude and play committed footy we're a pretty tough team to beat and that showed in the second half."
The Dragons have now won their last six games, the biggest run of any team in the competition, as they head into two byes.
They have the club bye next weekend before the general bye for the Junee Schoolboys Carnival.
A big sequence of byes really hurt their chances last season.
However McCrone feels the break comes at a good time this year with games against Kangaroos, Southcity and Young to follow before their finals campaign begins.
"With the run in we've got to the finals, as our last three games are all very tough games, I think the byes will be good for us," he said.
Things don't get any easier for the Thunder who have their biggest road trip of the season, heading to take on ladder leaders Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.