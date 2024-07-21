The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Defence comes to the fore as Young show their premiership credentials

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 21 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Morgan can't stop Jack Bush from scoring his second try in Young's win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
James Morgan can't stop Jack Bush from scoring his second try in Young's win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Defence is what wins premierships and Young captain-coach Tom Giles feels it's all starting to come together for his side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.