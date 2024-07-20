The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Saturday snapshots - The highlights from round 15 in the Farrer League

MM
By Matt Malone
July 20 2024 - 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora ruck Jack Cullen starred for the Kangaroos on the weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Temora ruck Jack Cullen starred for the Kangaroos on the weekend. Picture by Les Smith

The star

Temora ruck Jack Cullen turned it on against his junior club on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.