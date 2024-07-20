Saturday snapshots - The highlights from round 15 in the Farrer League

Temora ruck Jack Cullen turned it on against his junior club on Saturday.
Cullen fought it out with co-coach Will Reinhold for best-on-ground honours in Temora's 26-point win over Coleambally at Nixon Park.
Cullen won the ruck battle against fellow big man Darcy Mader and provided his midfielders with first use for most of the day.
It leads to an interesting topic of just who will win the ruck position in this year's Farrer League Team of the Year?
Cullen is making a strong case that he may just surpass his rivals to claim that spot.
Marrar's Nick Molkentin started the year well and is ever-consistent, while Mason Dryburgh has got better as the year's gone on at East Wagga-Kooringal.
But Cullen has won the battle against both men in recent weeks and is enjoying another top season.
"They came with the game plan to be very physical and probably for that first quarter it might have overwhelmed us a little bit but I think that style of footy isn't really sustainable."
An honest Temora coach Zac Oliver after their 26-point win over Coleambally at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Coleambally brought the heat early and jumped to 17-point lead at quarter-time. Oliver admitted the Blues' physicality overwhelmed his team in the opening stages but they were able to get back on track and run away with a comfortable win.
It's been 2163 days since Damien Papworth last played first grade football.
But that didn't stop the North Wagga coach pulling on the boots in the main game at McPherson Oval on Saturday at 41 years of age.
With a couple of late withdrawals, Papworth brought himself into the Saints' team that went down to The Rock-Yerong Creek by 37 points.
He'd been among the Saints' best in his five appearances in reserve grade and held his own up forward in his first grade appearance on Saturday.
The last time he played first grade was at Wagga Tigers back in round 17 of the 2018 season.
After a cold, wet and miserable Saturday, it will come as no big surprise that this round brought about the lowest winning score of the season.
Marrar's 5.8 (38) scoreline to beat Charles Sturt University on Saturday is the lowest winning score.
It eclipsed Northern Jets' 6.10 (46) to defeat Coleambally back in round four.
It was a terrible game of football to watch at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday with stoppage after stoppage, and the ball going out of bounds on the eastern side, where the breeze was blowing, countless times.
Interestingly enough, Marrar hold three of the four lowest winning scores for the season.
Despite the arrival of key forward Kieran Emery, the Bombers still aren't kicking big scores.
55 - James Roberts (TRYC)
50 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
43 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
34 - Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
28 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK)
24 - Riley Budd (TRYC)
22 - Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Jarrod Turner (EWK), Blake Walker (Marrar)
21 - Don Roberts (TRYC), Will Reinhold (Temora), Hugh Wakefield (CSU)
Round 16 - Saturday July 20
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Oval
Coleambally v Charles Sturt University at Coleambally Sportsground
Marrar v Barellan at Langtry Oval
Northern Jets v Temora at Ariah Park Sportsground
Bye: TRYC
